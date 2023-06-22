New Waubonsie Valley crest | July 4 fireworks | Fine art fair

Waubonsie Valley High School unveils new crest

Waubonsie Valley High School has unveiled a new school crest. The updated image is meant to be more reflective of Potawatomi history, with the school named for a former tribe leader.

A drawing of “sun breaking” symbolizes Chief Waubonsie, whose name is believed to translate to “break of day.” Prairie grass represents the Eola Hill Prairie adjacent to the school, and the Indian Prairie School District. And the WV flame in the center refers to the Potawatomi tribe members, known as “keepers of the fire.”

The inclusion of feathers symbolizes honor, trust, strength, and wisdom. And the word “warriors,” is reflective of the student body, school principal Jason Stipp says: warriors in academics, competition, and in life.

The crest also lends a nod to the school’s upcoming 50-year anniversary in 2025, with Waubonsie’s launch date of 1975 included. Stipp said the creation of the crest was a three-year process, guided by a student, alumni, and faculty committee.

Naperville Fireworks on the Fourth

This year’s Naperville Community Fireworks Show will launch at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex. Learn more about how to catch the show.

Fine Art and Artisan Fair

The Naperville Woman’s Club will be presenting its 63rd annual Fine Art and Artisan Fair this weekend at Naper Settlement. Find out more about the event.

D203 board backs increased funding to IDEA

Naperville School District 203 will sign on to a statewide call for increased federal funding toward the Individuals with Disabilities Act, or IDEA, in the next decade.

The board of education on Tuesday adopted a resolution in support of having the Illinois Association of School Boards advocate for additional resources toward meeting the needs of students with disabilities.

IDEA, which has gone through several iterations since its initial adoption nearly a half-century ago, was most recently intended to cover about 40% of the national per-pupil average of serving students with disabilities. Contributions, however, have fallen below the threshold in more recent years.

Local soccer players make 2023 All-State list

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association recently honored their 2023 All-State selections.

Senior defender Ella Burke and senior forward Megan Norkett from Naperville Central both made the list. Senior midfielder Jordan Lange and senior forward Tyra King were selected from Metea Valley. Naperville North freshman forward Claire DeCook was also named All-State. Benet Academy senior Shannon Clark was selected as an All-State goaltender for the Redwings, who finished as the 2A State runner-up.