No DuPage petitions challenged | Mayoral Stagg Bowl challenge | Holly Jolly Harmonies

DuPage County Clerk says no primary candidate petitions challenged

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek says there have been no challenges to any of the recently filed primary candidate petitions for the 2024 local election.

Kaczmarek noted that this is the second major election cycle in a row that has not seen any petitions challenged. The first time that happened in the county was in 2022, making this two-years-in-a-row span a new DuPage County record.

Kaczmarek said simplified candidate forms, clearer instructions, and petition workshops all have helped in the process.

Naperville and Cortland mayors hold friendly challenge for Stagg Bowl

The North Central College and SUNY Cortland University football match-up this Friday in the 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl has prompted a friendly competition between the mayors of the cities for each school. Find out what’s at stake and learn more about the upcoming game.

Naperville boy undergoes successful surgery for TEF in Boston

Two-year-old Owen Brenna from Naperville underwent a successful surgery for tracheoesophageal fistula (TEF) in Boston on Tuesday. Learn more about Owen’s condition and how the surgery will help.

High school girls wrestling sees expansion

Girls wrestling at the high school level has seen an expansion since the IHSA first launched the inaugural girls’ wrestling sectional in 2022. Find out more about this fast-growing sport and some of the local competitors.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra to perform Holly Jolly Harmonies concert

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra will be holding its Holly Jolly Harmonies concert this Sunday, Dec. 17, at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. There will be two performances: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The show will feature seasonal songs, along with selections by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Barber, and Ottorino Respighi. A special guest conductor with a red suit and a long white beard is expected to make an appearance to lend a hand for the Sleigh Ride performance. Ticket information can be found on the orchestra’s website.