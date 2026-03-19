Nokia site housing proposal | Crunch Fitness coming | Student promotes CPR equity

Housing plan outlined for Nokia site, months after data center denial

A 262-home subdivision could take root at the site of the former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, property in Naperville near the I-88 corridor.

A representative with the property owner addressed the city council on Wednesday and outlined the latest proposal, which comes two months after the council voted down a proposed data center at the site.

Read more about the latest plans and what the council and residents had to say.

Image courtesy: Pulte Homes

Crunch Fitness flexes into Naperville location this fall

Crunch Fitness will be bringing a new location to Naperville’s Fox River Commons this fall.

The global fitness chain will take over the nearly 33,000-square-foot space once occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond at the corner of Route 59 and W. Ogden Ave.

Find out more about what Crunch will offer.

Naperville student turns CPR discovery into life-saving bill

While working on her capstone project about gender disparity in medical research, Naperville Central High School senior Ashlynn Goldstein realized there was a low percentage of female manikins available for CPR training.

So she wrote potential legislation that would require all high schools in the state to include one female manikin for every two male manikins used in their CPR training, by purchasing either new ones or a chest cover.

Learn how that proposal became a bill being pitched in Illinois.

Naperville Park District staffer retires after 41 years

Andrea Coates, director of recreation and facilities with the Naperville Park District, is retiring later this month after 41 years of service.

Coates was recognized for her professional achievements and contributions over the course of the past four-plus decades at a park board meeting last Thursday.

Read more about Coates’ recognition and what district officials had to say about her impact.

Local basketball players named to All-State teams

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its yearly all-state teams for girls and boys basketball over the weekend. This honor recognizes the top high school players across the state for the 2025-2026 season.

7 Naperville-area boys players, and 7 Naperville-area girls players were chosen for the teams.

Find out which girls and which boys were selected.