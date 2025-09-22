Non-fossil fuel energy explored | D203 discipline report | Dancing with Celebrities results

Naperville issues non-fossil fuel energy RFP to vendors

The city of Naperville recently issued a request for proposals (RFP) to vendors who could supply non-fossil fuel energy options.

The RFP is part of the city’s ongoing talks with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency, as a potential contract extension with the organization is considered.

Read more about the RFP and the next steps in the process.

Truancy, tardiness top student infractions in Naperville 203 discipline report

Truancy and tardiness were the top two reasons for student discipline in the 2024-25 school year within Naperville School District 203, according to a recently released annual report.

Naperville 203 administrators and the board recently had a lengthy discussion about student discipline and some of the district’s efforts to curtail infractions.

Read more about the disciplinary data and what the board and administrators had to say.

Naperville notables put best foot forward at Dancing with the Celebrities

On Thursday night, eight Naperville notables put on their dancing shoes and stage attire for the 15th annual Dancing with the Celebrities, hosted by the Career & Networking Center.

Find out who danced away with the judges’ and audience choice awards.

Naperville Irish Fest returns with music, dance, and tradition

Naperville’s Central Park was a sea of green Friday and Saturday as community members of all ages gathered for the fifth annual Irish Fest, organized by West Suburban Fest.

Take a look at some of the fun.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Sept. 22 – Girl Scout Family Information Meeting at Arlene Welch Elementary School

Sept. 23 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

Sept. 24 – Crafternoon: Watercolor Acorns at Naper Boulevard Library

Sept. 25 – Naperville Astronomical Association Riverwalk Viewing at Naperville Riverwalk

Sept. 26 – $5 Friday Nights at DCM at DuPage Children’s Museum

Sept. 27 – Naperville Farmer’s Market Fall Fest near the 5th Avenue Train Station

Sept. 27 – Run for the Mind/NAMIWalks at St. James Farm Forest Preserve

Sept. 27 – Oswald’s Pharmacy Customer Appreciation Day

Sept. 27 – Public Safety Open House – “Partner for Prevention” at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus

Sept. 27 – Altered Books Club: Crafternoon at 95th Street Library

Sept. 27 – Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Downtown Naperville Pub Crawl

Sept. 27 and 28 – Cantigny Fall Festival

Sept. 27 and 28 – Celebracion de los Arboles at Morton Arboretum

Sept. 28 – Inside Out Club Fall Family 5K at Danada Forest Preserve

Sept. 28 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement

Sept. 28 – Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, I’m in therapy at Belushi Performance Hall