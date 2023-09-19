North Central among Midwest’s best | D203 EV investments | Irish Fest

North Central College ranked among the top in the Midwest

For the 29th consecutive year, North Central College has been ranked among the top 25 regional universities in the Midwest. Find out where they rank and for which categories.

District 203 continues electric vehicle investments

Naperville School District 203 is continuing its investments into electric vehicles with the purchase of a charging station, at a cost of $239,592. The board of education approved the purchase on Monday.

The charging station will be used to power District 203’s four electric school buses and four electric vehicles for driver’s education. Excel Electric, the lowest bidder, provided the $239,592 quote. A total of eight contractors provided bids, with the highest at $395,000.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black, who was absent from the meeting, had requested the agenda item be tabled. But administrators asked for immediate action, citing the pressing need for the charging station, and the six board members in attendance approved the purchase.

KidsMatter 20th annual Kids Volunteer Fair

KidsMatter will host its 20th annual Volunteer Fair, tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be held in the multi-purpose rooms of the Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

The event is designed to familiarize kids, young adults, and parents with the volunteer needs of many local not-for-profits. Attendees will hear from the many organizations and what volunteer opportunities are available.

Martin Avenue Apartments celebrates 50 years

Martin Avenue Apartments marks its 50th anniversary this year and recently held a celebration. Check out the event and the history of the Martin Avenue Apartments.

Irish Fest

The third annual Irish Fest will be held in downtown Naperville’s Central Park this year. Find out more about the event and what to expect at the new location.