North Central To Stagg Bowl | Postal Mailbox Break-Ins | Downtown Starbucks Transforming

North Central Cardinals Advance To Stagg Bowl

The North Central Cardinals will advance to the Stagg Bowl, taking place Friday, December 16.

In the NCAA Division III football semi-finals on Saturday, North Central College ran away from defending National Champion Mary Hardin-Baylor by a 49-14 score.

The Cardinals avenged last season’s Stagg Bowl defeat at the hands of the Crusaders with a dominant second half. NCC Quarterback Luke Lehnen finished the game with 174 yards through the air and another 139 on the ground to go with his four TD passes. Gagliardi Trophy finalist Ethan Greenfield ran for a pair of scores and 127 yards on 23 attempts. The Cardinal defense shut out Mary Hardin-Baylor in the second half.

North Central football advances to face Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl which will be played in Annapolis, Maryland. Mount Union defeated Wartburg 34-31 in the other semifinal.

This will be the third consecutive postseason that North Central and Mount Union will square off, with the Cardinals emerging victorious over the Purple Raiders in 2019 and 2021.

Postal Mailbox Break-Ins

The Naperville Police Department is asking residents to be vigilant following recent incidents of thieves breaking in to large postal mailboxes. The thieves stole mail, and then used stolen checks to commit identity theft.

The NPD said over the past two months, there have been nine mailbox break-ins within the city, as reported by Patch. 25 people have been victims of identity theft as a result.

Police advise residents to send any mail that contains checks, cash, or any valuables through the mail drop locations inside the post offices, rather than the outside large blue mailboxes.

Candidate Petitions for School Boards, Park District

Those interested in running for a spot on the Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, or Naperville Park District boards can begin filing their nomination materials today.

There are three seats up for election on the park board, three on the District 203 board, and three on the District 204 board. All of the seats are four-year terms.

The filing period runs from today through December 19. The Consolidation Election is Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Downtown Starbucks Transforming

The Starbucks Reserve in downtown Naperville is transforming into a traditional Starbucks, as reported by the Naperville Sun.

The reserve café at 203 S. Main Street had been one of only four of its kind worldwide when it first launched in 2021. Besides coffee and espresso drinks, it also offered options like salads, soups, pizzas, cocktails, wine and beer.

The business has been temporarily closed as it begins shifting back to a traditional Starbucks menu, offering the standard blended beverages and seasonal lattes. No official opening date for the retooled café has been set.