North water polo wins state | Possible indoor park space referendum | Neuqua teacher honored

Naperville North boys water polo team wins state

Naperville North boys water polo won the IHSA state championship for the first time in program history on Saturday night. The Huskies trailed New Trier 6-2 at halftime, but the defense shut out the Trevians in the second half to win the 2025 state title by the score of 7-6.

The Naperville North girls water polo team brought home the third-place trophy. The Huskies sent retiring head coach Andy McWhirter out a winner in his final game with a 12-9 victory over York in the third-place matchup.

Naperville Park Board approves deals to prepare for possible indoor space referendum

Two consultants will help the Naperville Park District prepare for a possible bond referendum to generate funds for new indoor recreation space under contracts the park board approved at its most recent meeting.

The board approved spending a total of $129,000 on planning, public engagement, and architectural services to prepare for a potential ballot question related to funding a new indoor facility.

Find out what prompted their decision.

Neuqua Valley instructor named Health Education Teacher of the Year

Neuqua Valley High School teacher Laura Walan was recently named as the 2025 Health Education Teacher of the Year.

She was awarded the honor by the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Read more about what earned her this recognition.

District 203 continues budget review

Naperville School District 203 officials continue to review the proposed 2025-26 school year budget, with a targeted adoption date of June 16 in mind.

Administrators first unveiled the budget proposal in early May, and several workshops are on the docket before a public hearing and potential adoption next month.

Learn more about the budget proposal, and the review processes that have been taking place.

Granger Middle School student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Shruthi Ayyagari, a seventh-grader at Granger Middle School is one of 243 students taking part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Find out more about how she earned her spot in the competition, which kicks off today.