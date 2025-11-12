Northern lights display | Council budget discussions | Naperville celebrates veterans

Northern lights dazzle Naperville area, with potential repeat tonight

Many in the area turning their eyes to the skies last night caught a spectacular sight: a glimpse of the northern lights.

The aurora borealis put on a solid show that could see a repeat performance tonight.

Photo courtesy: Holli Long

Proposed Naperville police program could be added into 2026 budget

The Naperville City Council held its third and final budget workshop Tuesday with municipal staffers.

A number of issues were raised at the most recent workshop, including the possible inclusion of the Naperville Police Department’s proposed Mobile Crisis Intervention Team in next year’s spending plan.

Naperville celebrates veterans with Healing Field and ceremony

Naperville’s American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted their annual Veterans Day program on November 11, 2025, gathering the community at Rotary Hill for reflection and remembrance.

Benet Academy punches ticket to girls volleyball state series

Benet Academy girls volleyball is heading back to state for a fourth straight season.

The Redwings defeated New Trier in two sets to win the supersectional title. Benet moves on to face Lockport in the 4A state semifinals on Friday night at Illinois State University.

Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá installed as 12th president of North Central College

North Central College celebrated the official installation of Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá as its president on November 6, 2025, filling Wentz Concert Hall. Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá is the 12th president in the institution’s 164-year history.

