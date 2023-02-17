Not guilty plea in hate crime | New senior living facility | Library survey

Not guilty plea in hate crime incident

The Naperville man charged with a hate crime for allegedly putting swastika stickers on the campaign signs of a candidate for DuPage County Board entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Thursday. Learn more about the case in our full article.

New senior living facility proposed at Audrey Ave.

A new senior living facility known as Audrey Senior Residences has been proposed on portions of a 6.2-acre site at 2939 Audrey Ave.

The unused land, annexed into Naperville 25 years ago, is next to the Mayfair of Naperville townhomes on one end and retailers Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Mattress Firm on the other end.

The developer behind Audrey Senior Residences has asked city officials to divide the parcel into two lots, with a larger 4.5-acre portion housing the new project and the balance of the site splitting into a second lot for as-yet undetermined future use. The residences would be a combination of 79 independent living units, 63 assisted living units, and 28 memory care units.

Several steps need to be taken for the project to advance, including rezoning the 4.5-acre portion into a district that supports institutional uses. Citing the dormant status of the property, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation during a preliminary review Wednesday. The proposal now moves on to city council for further deliberation and possible action.

New multi-tenant commercial building on Route 59

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation for a new multi-tenant commercial building proposed along one of Naperville’s busiest corridors.

The 8,899 square foot building would be built at 1336 N. Route 59. The empty parcel is situated in-between a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and Grand Appliance and TV. The proposed new building could house a restaurant, medical office tenant and one additional occupant.

While the property is already zoned for commercial use, Naperville officials are reviewing property owner Nita Estates LLC’s plans for the site because off-street parking would be less than is typically required under city code. A study of the broader property has suggested the new building would not create parking challenges.

IPSD 204 to hold Mental Health Symposium

Indian Prairie School District 204 will be holding its first ever Mental Health Symposium this March.

The district put together the symposium in an effort to better support students and their families in their mental health needs. The idea sprang from a parent education survey, which saw 66% of respondents asking for topics related to mental health.

Included in the event will be a breakfast, keynote session on youth mental health, breakout sessions, and a community resource fair. There will also be childcare provided for those ages three to 10.

The event will be held March 4 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Metea Valley High School. Registration information is available on the IPSD 204 website.

Naperville Public Library survey

The Naperville Public Library is asking the community for input to help shape its future.

The library has launched an online community survey, asking questions about library use, ideas for improvements, and what types of resources or programs could use some expansion.

Those who complete the survey will be entered for the chance to win a Downtown Naperville gift card. Answers will be used to help the library put together its next strategic plan.