Padre Pio relics | Naperville native Orlando Magic GM | Garden walk

Padre Pio relics to be displayed at Naperville church on July 11

Relics of revered saint Padre Pio will be on display at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville on Tuesday, July 11. Find out more about what will be available to view at the only Illinois stop this year on the relics tour.

Naperville Central alum Anthony Parker promoted to GM of Orlando Magic

Yesterday, the Orlando Magic announced the promotion of Naperville native Anthony Parker to the role of general manager. Find out how the 1993 Naperville Central High School graduate moved his way up to the position.

First week for North Central College’s new president, Dr. Anita Thomas

North Central College’s new president has begun her first week on the job. Learn more about Dr. Anita Thomas, the first woman and the first person of color to lead the college.

Naperville resident’s scrapbook inspires 19th century clothing exhibit

A fabric scrapbook kept by lifelong Naperville resident Hannah Ditzler Alspaugh has inspired an entire 19th-century clothing exhibit at Naper Settlement. Take a look at some of the fashions and hear the dangers that came with certain pieces.

Knox Presbyterian Church holding garden walk this Saturday

This Saturday, July 8, Knox Presbyterian Church in Naperville will hold a garden walk to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The self-guided tour will include stops at seven different Naperville gardens. Maps will be given out upon registration. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through Friday at 3 p.m., or can be bought on Saturday at the church at 1105 Catalpa Ln. or at any garden until noon (exact cash only).

Gardens may be visited in any order. The event will be held rain or shine, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.