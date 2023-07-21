Park District Autumn Guide | Nurse received NFD citizen’s award | “2 fur 1” kittens

Park district’s Autumn Program Guide available July 26

The Naperville Park District’s 2023 Autumn Program Guide will be accessible on July 26.

The guide features returning programs as well as some new offerings like a sign language class, technology training, bottle painting, and a trip to see MJ The Musical. There are also special events listed like the Wonderful World of Wheels and Halloween Happening and a full rundown of park district facility information.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31 for residents, and at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3 for nonresidents.

Nurse practitioner recognized for saving boy’s life

A local certified nurse practitioner was recognized at this week’s Naperville City Council meeting for performing vital life-saving techniques on an unresponsive boy at a pool party last month.

Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis presented Heather Fill with his citizen’s award at the meeting for resuscitating the boy, who is learning to swim and was using floatation devices, but wound up on the deep end of the pool.

Fill used such techniques as rescue breathing to revive the boy at the June 25 event, who was found unresponsive, unconscious, and without a pulse when he was pulled out of the pool.

Puknaitis said the work of bystanders such as Fill is critical even when 911 is called because every second literally does count. He urged residents to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques.

Scaled-down townhome proposal advances

A proposed townhome development near the corner of Mill St. and Bauer Rd. that has drawn concerns moved one step closer to reality Wednesday after the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation.

In June, petitioner Mill and Bauer LLC submitted plans for a 12-unit development on a 39,245-square-foot property at 27W280 Bauer Road within unincorporated DuPage County. The land is subject to annexation into Naperville’s city limits.

Commissioners delayed a vote on the petition last month but resumed a public hearing at Wednesday’s meeting. Several concerns were raised in the initial discussion, including density. Mill and Bauer’s townhome project has been revised and now includes two fewer units – 10 total – and increases parking accommodations.

The commission’s favorable recommendation is being forwarded to the city council, which for a final decision on the proposal in August.

“2 Fur 1″ kitten adoption event on July 22

DuPage County Animal Services is hosting an adopt one, get one kitten event on Saturday, July 22 at 120 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., all adoptable kittens will be ready to mingle, and folks who adopt will receive a goody bag for their new pets. The kitten adoption application form is available on the DuPage County Animal Services website.

Weekend weather outlook

Naperville heads into the weekend with warm weather and partly cloudy skies, as forecasters predict a high today of 80 degrees.

Conditions should stay the same Saturday, though a stray shower is possible, with a high of 80 degrees predicted. The weekend wraps up Sunday with similar conditions, but a slightly higher chance for rain.

Keep up to date on the latest forecast through NCTV17’s weather webpage.