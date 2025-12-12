Park district finalizes referendum | Swiftmas House final year | NCC Football to quarterfinals

Naperville Park District to ask voters for $120M to fund activity center, pool

The Naperville Park District has scaled back a proposed facilities expansion plan and is placing a $120 million bond referendum on the March 2026 ballot.

The question will ask if voters support the district taking on debt to build a new community activity center at Frontier Sports Complex and complete other capital improvement projects.

Freezing temperatures and snow expected throughout the weekend

Heading out this weekend? Be sure to bundle up, as temperatures are forecasted to reach single digits starting tonight, with wind chill values in the negatives, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected to have a steady temperature of about 8 degrees, with snow likely in the morning. Temperatures will hit below freezing overnight into Sunday with wind chill values as low as -22 and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Naperville mayor’s mental health team examines new framework for boosting the mind

The central framework featured in an upcoming documentary about combating loneliness, depression, and anxiety is now on the minds of the Naperville mayor’s mental health team.

The framework is known as “CLAP,” and it stands for connection, learning, altruistic giving, and play. These strategies are included as the antidote to a mental health crisis that has been building throughout the past 15 years, according to the forthcoming documentary “Coming Alive: Reimagining Mental Health.”

Naperville’s Swiftmas House returns for its final year

The Scott family in Naperville will say “goodbye, goodbye, goodbye” to the Swiftmas House at 1228 Atlas Lane at the end of this holiday season.

But for now, fans can “hold on to the memories” and visit the Swiftmas House one last time.

North Central football advances to quarterfinals as players and coaches earn accolades

North Central College kicker Aidan Ellison became the second-ever Division III kicker to win the Fred Mitchell award, given annually to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA programs.

The award recognizes excellence on the field as well as commitment to community service. The senior has made 13-14 field goals for the Cardinals this fall, including a school record-breaking 57-yarder.

North Central will face Bethel University on Saturday at noon in the Division III quarterfinals at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.

