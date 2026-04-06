Parker makes hall of fame | Earth Month Naperville | Last Fling lineup

Naperville native Candace Parker headlines Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its upcoming Class of 2026 on Saturday, which includes former Naperville Central High School star Candace Parker.

Two years after her retirement, the two-time WNBA MVP will be enshrined alongside the legends of the game.

Find out more about the honor and Parker’s achievements.

Naperville recognizes Earth Day with month-long celebration

The Naperville Park District is teaming up with the city of Naperville and a number of local organizations to recognize Earth Day as April gets underway, expanding the celebration to “Earth Month Naperville.”

The district is hosting a family-friendly event from Monday, April 6, through Thursday, April 30, at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, which will include special exhibits and displays of conservation success stories within the region.

The Earth Month Naperville commemoration will also include a film fest, DuPage River Sweep, tree and plant sales, and a shredding event at Centennial Beach this Saturday. For full details, visit the park district’s website.

Naperville’s Last Fling shares 2026 musical lineup

The Naperville Jaycees have announced the musical lineup for its 2026 Last Fling, featuring soft rock, 80’s rock, and country rock bands.

Find out which acts will be taking the stage at the annual Labor Day weekend event.

Naperville native helps move robotics forward with Sprout

What may sound like science fiction is actually taking shape thanks to one Naperville native.

Josh Merel is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Fauna Robotics, a New York City-based company behind Sprout, a humanoid robot created to interact with people in everyday spaces.

Check out Sprout and learn how Merel’s helping shape the future of robotics.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

April 6 to April 30 – Wildlife Conservation Success Stories at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 9 – Crafternoon – Felt Prairie Brooch at 95th Street Library

April 9 to 19 – Fight Girl Battle World at Playhouse Theatre

April 10 – Greenhouse Tour at Cantigny

April 10 – Kids Night Out – April Showers at Fort Hill Activity Center

April 10 – Spring Choral “Finale!” Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 10 to 26 – Private Lives at Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall

April 11 – Free Shredding Event at Centennial Beach Parking Lot

April 11 – Touch-a-Truck at Morton Arboretum

April 11 – The Fashion Brunch – Spring Edition at Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House

April 11 – Knitting Marathon to fight hunger at Fox Valley Mall

April 11 – Riverview Farmstead Tour at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

April 11 – Lift Every Voice at Mays Music Centre, Goodwin Hall Auditorium

April 11 – National Pet Day Celebration at Springbrook Prairie Dog Park

April 11 – Concert Winds Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 11, 12 – Harp of Ages and Pictures at an Exhibition at Belushi Performance Hall