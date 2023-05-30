Person shot | Gold Star Families Monument unveiled | Benet boys tennis

Person shot in Naperville in early hours of Memorial Day

A person was shot during the early hours of Memorial Day in the 700 block of Inland Circle in Naperville, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD).

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the scene and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victim and the person who shot him knew each other. According to police, the two were with a group when a firearm was brandished, and the victim was then shot. The remaining details of the incident are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPD at 630-420-6665.

Gold Star Memorial unveiled

Over the weekend, the Naperville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled. Take a look at what the monument looks like and hear what was said at the ceremony.

Balcony fire on Bailey Road

A balcony fire at an apartment building in Naperville on Sunday caused about $5,000 in damages, but no injuries.

At 8:51 p.m. on May 28, the Naperville Fire Department (NFD) arrived at the 400 block of East Bailey Road, after a passerby had reported a fire on the third floor of the building. Firefighters forced their way into the locked apartment unit on that floor and were able to keep the fire contained to the balcony, extinguishing it within 20 minutes. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was deemed habitable after the incident.

State track recap

At the boys track and field state championship this weekend, Neuqua Valley took home the 3A runner-up trophy. Naperville Central junior Maverick Ohle won an individual medal as the state champion in discus. Homewood-Flossmoor won the 3A team championship. Take a look at how each school did.

Benet boys tennis doubles state champs

Benet Academy boys tennis earned a state runner-up trophy in class 1A for a second consecutive season.

Redwing sophomores Zach Bobofchak and Hugh Davis won the doubles championship, the first individual state champions in Benet program history. Latin is the 2023 1A team champion. Watch some of the action and how Bobofchak and Davis pulled off the win.