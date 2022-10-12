Petition for Indoor Aquatics, Tennis Facility

A petition circulating on change.org is requesting an indoor aquatics, tennis, and pickleball facility for Naperville. Titled, “Bring an Indoor Aquatics, Tennis & Pickleball Center to Naperville,” the petition has been signed by more than 1,300 people to date. Author of the petition Kelly Reif said that having aquatics, tennis and pickleball facilities available during the winter months would, “serve a wide range of age brackets in the Naperville community.” The Naperville Park District released a survey in 2022 which showed an indoor walking facility is top priority for the district, while indoor water facilities were second. However, 78% of respondents on the survey said they were not opposed to paying higher property taxes or fees to have indoor water facilities in the city.

New Loaves & Fishes Pick-Up Location

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is partnering with Edward-Elmhurst Health to create a pick-up location for its clients to the south. The new pick-up spot will be at the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Plainfield. Loaves & Fishes has a food distribution facility set up in Aurora, which stores, processes and fulfills food orders through its online market, or pre-package boxes for curbside pickup. Clients who wish to utilize the new location can sign in to the online market, and choose the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Plainfield as their pick-up place. The site will begin service on Nov. 3.

Grants Awarded To DuPage Nonprofits

On Tuesday, more than $3.8 million was awarded to 17 different local not-for-profit organizations thanks to a new grant program. The DuPage Foundation and the DuPage County Board awarded the $3,849,374 in grants to deserving social service groups. The organizations chosen help the county in the areas of housing instability, food insecurity, substance use disorder and mental health. The grants were distributed by the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP), which was established by the DuPage Board and Foundation in January. The DCTP already gave out one round of grants back in June, awarding more than $1 million to 16 social service not-for-profits assisting DuPage residents in need. The full list of recipients is available on the DCTP website.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 tour with a stop in Naperville. On Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the pop-up truck will be in Downtown Naperville on Van Buren near Lululemon. All things Hello Kitty, including t-shirts, lunchboxes and other limited-edition collectibles will be available from the truck. Information about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck tour and merchandise is available on their Facebook page.

Halloween Hop

Dozens of downtown Naperville businesses will be taking part in this year’s Halloween Hop on Oct. 23. Stores will be handing out Halloween candy and surprises from 10 a.m. until noon. For a map of all participating businesses, check in at Top Fashion, located on the corner of Main Street and Jackson Ave. Additional information is available on the Downtown Naperville website.