Plans for senior homes | Pickleball Kingdom expands to Naperville | North Central All Americans

Naperville developer plans 30 single-family homes geared for seniors

Naperville-based developer Charleston Investments has announced plans for a new 30 single-family home development geared toward seniors aged 55 and up on a site along Aurora Avenue, in close proximity to All Saints Catholic Academy.

Pickleball Kingdom to expand its empire to Naperville with new indoor facility

Pickleball Kingdom Is looking to expand its empire into Naperville, with franchisees Saumil Parikh, Chirdip Sheth, Hemang Patel, and Dhaval Sheth currently looking for a location in town for the facility,

New daycare facility coming to east Naperville

Primrose School, an Atlanta-based early childhood education center, will open its second location in Naperville, following a favorable vote from the city council on Tuesday. The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the proposal last month and gave a favorable recommendation.

The new center will be constructed at 471 E. 75th St. A veterinary office, Animal Health Care, had previously occupied the property, and its building will be razed. Primrose’s other location in the city is at Naperville Crossings, 2915 Reflection Drive.

North Central College athletics earns several winter sports All-Americans

North Central College earned All-American honors in men’s wrestling, men’s track and field and women’s track and field following a successful final week of the winter athletics season.

COD student selected as Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholarship Semifinalist

John Ogan, an honors student at College of DuPage, has been selected as a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholarship Semifinalist.

Ogan is one of 467 semifinalists for the program, which honors exceptional community college students by providing funds to help them transfer to a four-year college, to keep them debt-free. Up to $55,000 per year for two to three years may be awarded, along with access to personalized educational advising, and access to internships and other further learning and networking opportunities.

The winners will be announced in May.