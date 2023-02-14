Poke Bros. second Naperville location | Feed the Need | Taste of Hope

Poke Bros. to open second Naperville location

Poke Bros. is opening a second Naperville location on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The fast casual restaurant will be serving up its Hawaiian-style poke bowls at 1303 S. Naper Blvd. The premise is serving “sushi in a bowl,” which the restaurant offers up alongside vegetables and rice in a build-your-own style.

This will be the 66th location for the restaurant chain, which first launched in Columbus, Ohio in 2016.

Feed the Need to be held over Presidents Day weekend

The Feed the Need Illinois event will return to North Central College over Presidents Day weekend, for its 13th year.

Volunteers will join together at the college’s Res/Rec Center on Feb. 18 and 19 to pack meals for Feed My Starving Children. The Christian anti-hunger nonprofit puts together MannaPack meals, which are a blend of dehydrated vegetables, vitamins, soy protein and rice, and distributes them to those in need across the world.

Volunteers work for two-hour shifts, with the number of helpers usually totaling in the thousands. The hope this year is to reach the 800,000 meals goal. Volunteer information is available on the event website.

Naperville Park Board adopts strategic plan

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners has approved its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan.

Both short-term and long-term goals are noted within the plan, which will guide the park district as it continues in its mission to provide healthy offerings and experiences to residents. The plan was developed using input from both the community and park staff, through surveys, interviews, and focus groups.

Three of the high-priority short-term goals for the district are to assess, adapt and modify staffing needs of departments, launch the district’s master plan, and assess current use of facilities, looking at how scheduling and programs might be enhanced.

DuPage Forest Preserve summer camp registration opens tomorrow

Registration for DuPage County residents opens tomorrow for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County summer camps.

There are offerings for those entering first through eighth grades. Camp options are both educational and outdoorsy, with many covering traditional offerings like science, technology, engineering and math, but with a nature focus in mind.

There are both half-day and full-day camps available, with most running Monday through Friday. Registration information is available on the forest preserve district’s website. Non-residents may sign up starting March 1.

DuPagePads holding Taste of Hope fundraiser

DuPagePads is holding its 17th annual Taste of Hope fundraiser on Thursday, March 2.

The nonprofit, which combats homelessness through both shelter and support, will use the proceeds from the event to help in its mission.

The event will be held at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature samplings of dishes from area restaurants along with beer and wine pairings from Alter Brewing and Aspen Lane Wine Company. It will also include raffles, a wine pull, both a live and silent auction, and a program highlighting the work of the nonprofit.

Ticket information is available on the event website.