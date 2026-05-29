Police prepare for teen gathering | Lopez moves to Rangers | DAR Patriot Plaque

Naperville police boost downtown presence due to possible teen takeover

The Naperville Police Department is planning to have an increased presence “in and around” the downtown Naperville area on Monday, June 1, due to a teen gathering they say is planned for that day.

Read more about what the NPD had to say about the potential teen takeover.

Naperville Central grad Nicky Lopez moves from Cubs to Rangers

Naperville Central grad Nicky Lopez is on the move.

After being designated for assignment by the Cubs in the midst of a 10-game losing streak last week, the versatile infielder signed a Major League deal with the Texas Rangers.

Lopez was traded to the Cubs from the Colorado Rockies back in April.

IPSD 204 celebrates class of 2026 graduates

On Sunday, Indian Prairie School District 204 celebrated graduates from all three of its high schools: 693 from Metea Valley, 639 from Waubonsie Valley, and 758 from Neuqua Valley.

During the ceremonies, they were encouraged to have faith in uncertainty, remain true to themselves, and embrace change as they closed their high school chapter.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the three commencements.

Naperville Daughters of the American Revolution dedicate patriot plaque

The Fort Payne Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently installed a patriot plaque at Naperville’s Veterans Park, honoring those who contributed to our nation’s independence.

Find out more about the dedication and the “Liberty Tree” that was also planted as part of the memorial.

Students recognized for advocacy work

Six students in Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 were recognized recently for their demonstration of exemplary service and outstanding commitment of removing barriers and stereotypes for people with disabilities.

Annually, the Naperville City Council presents students with the awards . This year’s honorees include Seth Amegatse, Diya Gupta, Joshua Hains, Alexandria Krumdick, Vivianne Murphy, and Finnegan O’Toole. Councilman Josh McBroom, acting as mayor pro-tem, recognized the students at the council’s Tuesday, May 20, meeting.

The Accessible Community Task Force and the Advisory Commission on Disabilities oversees the recognitions. Teachers and administrators in Districts 203 and 204 nominated each of the award recipients. The city is providing each of the award recipients with a $50 Downtown Naperville gift card.

Boys state tennis tournament underway, with local qualifiers

The boys state tennis tournament is underway, where Naperville North, Metea Valley, Benet Academy, Neuqua Valley, and Waubonsie Valley earned qualifiers following the sectional meets.

Neuqua Valley won the Waubonsie Valley sectional title with the Wildcats and Warriors earning multiple state qualifiers.

Naperville North took home the Benet Academy sectional championship.