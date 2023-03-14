Police presence at Fox Valley Mall | Therapy dogs wanted | North grads in NCAA Tournament

Police presence at Fox Valley Mall Monday night

Aurora police say that a large police presence at the Fox Valley Mall on Monday night was due to the pursuit of two suspects.

After a short chase on foot, one was apprehended. The other was later located after an extensive ground search of the area and taken into custody.

Police did not disclose the reason for the search, where the chase started, or the charges, saying the incident is still under investigation. However, they say there no danger to the community at this time.

Edward-Elmhurst Health recruiting new therapy dogs

Edward-Elmhurst Health is looking for dogs to participate in its Animal-Assisted Therapy program at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Dogs that work best for the program like people, get along with other dogs, can perform commands like sit, down, stay, or leave it without treats as a reward, and are not overly vocal. They must also be at least one year old and be current on all vaccinations.

More information and online applications are available on the Edward-Elmhurst Health website. Those dogs which meet the pre-screening requirements will be scheduled for temperament testing at the end of April.

NPD say to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is reminding the public to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely.

The NPD is taking part in a statewide enforcement campaign to keep an extra eye out for impaired drivers and those not wearing seat belts over the holiday weekend.

Those who plan to drink or use cannabis are asked to plan for a designated driver to get them home. That can be a sober friend, public transportation, or a ride service. Those throwing parties should offer lots of food and non-alcoholic beverages and keep an eye out for impaired guests, taking away their keys.

Pedestrians should also keep an eye out for impaired drivers. And drivers in turn, should be watchful for impaired walkers.

Anderson’s Bookshop Andie Award winners announced

The results of Anderson’s Bookshop’s 2023 Andie Awards are in. For the awards, Anderson’s Bookshop readers were asked to select their favorite books from 2022 from selections put together by Anderson booksellers in eight different categories. After thousands voted, the winners are…

Best Cover: Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Best Feel Good Book: Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Best Audio Book: The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

Favorite Character: Elizabeth Zott from Lessons in Chemistry

Funniest Book for Kids: My Pet Feet by Josh Funk & Billy Yong

Best True Story: I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Best Plot Twist: Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Best Meet Cute: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Naperville North grads in NCAA basketball tournaments

The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments tip off tonight with the First Four play-in games before beginning in full on Thursday. A pair of former Naperville North Huskies will compete in the women’s tourney this year.

Three-time All-State selection and 2021 graduate Greta Kampschroeder and her Michigan Wolverines are the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 11 seed UNLV at 2 p.m. on Friday.

2022 graduate Mackenzie Hare, an All-Big East freshman team member, is playing for the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles and will take on the No. 8 seed South Florida at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.