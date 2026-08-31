Police request park camera access | IPSD 204 budget gap | Hiking challenges

Naperville Park Board reviewing city police department’s camera access request

The Naperville Police Department is seeking authority from the Naperville Park Board to use security camera footage on an as-needed basis on district-owned property.

A draft memorandum of understanding was presented at the park board’s Thursday, Aug. 27, meeting, and elected officials did share some concerns about the draft agreement.

Read more about the proposed MOU, why Police Chief Jason Arres is requesting it, and what board members had to say about it.

How IPSD 204 plans to address $5.8 million budget gap

Indian Prairie School District 204 projects a $5.8 million deficit for the 2026-27 budget, but officials say they’re in a good position to navigate the shortfall because of their history of strong financial management.

School board President Laurie Donahue said the district plans to use reserves to cover the deficit in this year’s budget,

Read more about the district’s discussion on the topic.

DuPage, Will residents challenged to explore the outdoors this fall

Two seasonal initiatives are challenging DuPage and Will County residents to get outside and enjoy nature this fall.

The Conservation Foundation and Endeavor Health are holding the “Take a Hike! Challenge,” and the Forest Preserve District of Will County is having its “Woods Walk” campaign.

Find out more about each, both starting on September 1.

Showcasing tradition and culture at HRIDUM 2026

Rhythm and storytelling took center stage at HRIDUM 2026, a recent dance showcase in Naperville

The event gave performers at Nritya Natya Academy a chance to share a Kathak routine at Center Stage Theatre, bringing together students of various ages with a shared passion for the art form.

Learn more about the performance.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.