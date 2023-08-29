Police respond to large gathering | D203 Equity Plan | Bob Odenkirk

Large downtown gathering

The Naperville Police Department responded to a call on Saturday night about a large crowd of teens and young adults in downtown Naperville. Find out more about the incident and what went down.

Update on District 203’s Equity Plan

Naperville School District 203’s Comprehensive Equity Plan was drawn up over a decade ago. At a recent school board meeting, educators went over the plan and discussed what remains a work in progress.

DuPage County State’s Attorney initiatives signed into law

Three initiatives proposed in the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s 2023 legislative package have now been signed into law. Take a look at the new laws and what they’ll do.

Healthy Driven’s Take a Hike! Challenge

Edward Elmhurst Health will hold the 8-week Healthy Driven Take a Hike! Challenge, where participants can explore the health benefits of being active and spending time outdoors.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 27, participants are urged to hike anywhere they like and track each walk that they complete. If you complete six or more hikes, you’ll earn the Take a Hike! Trail Blaze Award.

Registration is required for the fourth annual Take a Hike! Challenge. More information can be found on the Edward-Elmhurst Health website.

Bob Odenkirk returning to Naperville

Naperville native, Bob Odenkirk and his daughter, Erin, will be in town for a book signing this fall. Find out more about the event and what the book is about.