“Power Winter Storm” Ahead

The National Weather Service (NWS) has said a “power winter storm” is set to hit the Naperville area this week.

The worst weather conditions are expected for Thursday evening through Friday evening. Forecasters predict dangerously cold weather, strong winds and drifting snow.

The snow is expected to hit on Thursday and continue through Friday, bringing with it 25 to 35 mph winds. The high temperature on Friday is expected to be 13 degrees, with the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day calling for a high of just 7 degrees.

Naperville residents can stay informed about the city’s winter weather operations through the city’s winter updates page, and by signing up for Naper Notify. They can also track snow removal progress through the city’s online map.

Officials recommend checking the National Weather Service website for forecast updates.

Hanukkah Celebrations In Naperville

Naperville started Hanukkah with a bevy of celebrations yesterday.

First, the community gathered at the Abrams Center for Jewish Life to get some sweet treats, sent from the sky. Hundreds of chocolate gelt coins were dropped from a helicopter to happy collectors below.

Then vehicles lined up to drive from the Abrams Center to Naperville City Hall in a car menorah parade. Special menorahs were attached to car roofs for the festive drive.

And later, Rabbi Mendy Goldstein & Rabbi Tzvi Tornek lit the Giant Menorah near the Riverwalk Amphitheater, while onlookers sang songs, and shared some snacks.

The events were coordinated by the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville. Hanukkah lasts from December 18 through December 26.

Tiffany Stephens Remains on Ballot

Naperville mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens earned the right to remain on the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election ballot after a decision in her favor by the Naperville Electoral Board on Friday.

Stephens’ candidacy was being challenged over a residency issue. The objector claimed Stephens had only become a resident of Naperville on June 30, 2022, when she bought her current residence. This case alleged Stephens did not meet the durational residency requirements under the Illinois Municipal Code, which is one year prior to the election.

The attorney appearing on behalf of Stephens motioned for a directed finding, arguing that the objector had not met his burden of proof to show the candidate lived someone other than Naperville for that time period. The Electoral Board voted 2-1 in favor of the directed finding. Stephens will remain on the ballot in the April election.

North Central Football Wins Stagg Bowl

For the second time in school history, North Central College football is the Division III National Champion. The Cardinals held off Mount Union by a 28-21 score on Friday night to win the 49th annual Stagg Bowl.

Senior running back Ethan Greenfield, who was awarded the Gagliardi Trophy earlier in the day, scored two touchdowns and totaled 153 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Luke Lehnen completed only four passes in the game, but three of them were for touchdowns. The sophomore also added 98 yards on the ground.

At 15-0, this was also the first undefeated season in school history under first year head coach, Brad Spencer.