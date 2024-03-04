Presented Performance Series ending | Women’s History Month event | Granger principal gets top honor

North Central closing the curtain on its “Presented Performance Series”

North Central College will be closing the curtain on its “Presented Performance Series” after this final season, which will conclude this spring, as reported by the Naperville Sun.

The program brought in outside performers to the college’s Wentz Concert Hall stage, with musicals, singers, bands, and noted musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma among the many acts on the roster throughout the 16 years of the series.

According to the Naperville Sun’s report, the college has decided to end the program as the “significant operational cost of the series no longer made financial sense,” though officials declined to divulge what the series typically cost the school per year.

“The Let’s Go Science Show” on April 20 will be the final act in the series. Wentz Concert Hall will still be home to student-led shows and performances by partners of the college such as the DuPage Symphony Orchestra and Naperville Chorus.

Naperville and North Central College to host panel discussion on March 23 to honor Women’s History Month

The City of Naperville and North Central College are co-hosting a panel discussion called “Coming Together to Lead Well: A Community Conversation,” to honor Women’s History Month in March.

The free event will take place Saturday, March 23 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Madden Theatre on the lower level of Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

On the panel are Anita Thomas, president of North Central College, Becca Bruner, co-pastor of Knox Presbyterian Church, Anita Knotts, founder and CEO of the Lotus Women’s Institute, Nicole Lawton, librarian at Naperville Public Library, Joohi Tahir, co-founder and executive director of nonprofit Muhsen, and Diana Torres Hawken, co-founder of Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS). The moderator will be former Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Nicki Anderson, who now runs the L.E.A.D.S. Women’s Leadership Program at Benedictine University.

The interactive discussion and reception to follow is one of several events planned for the city’s “Embracing Community: Expanding Our Dialogue, Deepening Our Understanding” series. For more information on the upcoming panel discussion, visit the city’s website.

Neuqua Valley Chess Team leads camp for kids at the YMCA

The Neuqua Valley High School Chess Team is doing more than just making the right moves on the board. The Naperville school is home to some of the top players in the state, and the Wildcat group recently launched a chess camp for kids in the community.

Learn about the initiative from high schoolers to create more local participation in chess from a young age.

District 11 Democratic candidates debate immigration reform, social media regulation at candidate forum

Democratic candidates for Illinois’ District 11 congressional seat took part in a forum on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and challenger Qasim Rashid spent an hour debating a variety of issues facing the United States.

Read more about the candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters Naperville.

Granger Middle School Principal named Illinois Middle School Principal of the Year

Granger Middle School Principal Allan Davenport was named Illinois Middle School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association. He was selected for the award out of 21 principals from other regions.

Learn more about the Granger Middle School leader, and the surprise party to celebrate his accomplishment.