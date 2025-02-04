Proposed D203 schedule change response | New Cosley Zoo director | Huskies dancers third in state

Sounding off on District 203’s revamped schedule proposal

While there are still a number of lingering questions about the future of class schedules and start times within Naperville School District 203, there is one certainty: the board of education will not cast a decisive vote at its next meeting later this month. Instead, more discussion on the proposed schedule changes is on the docket.

More than two-dozen parents and teachers shared concerns at Monday’s board meeting about the anticipated rollout of a revamped school schedule that administrators say is an attempt at being innovative, while furthering social-emotional learning techniques and continued emphasis on college and career readiness through block scheduling and more nimble school schedules.

Administrators gave a second presentation on the proposed changes on Monday and indicated interest in making the transition this fall. If implemented as proposed, elementary school would run from 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., junior high from 8:50 a.m.-3:40 p.m. and high school from 8:20 a.m.-3:10 p.m. Parents and teachers, however, shared a number of concerns, including the short window to make the change and the impact the modifications could have on extracurricular activities.

New zoo director at Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo

There’s a new zoo director at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton.

Greg Bockheim has taken over the role, following the retirement of Sue Walgren, who had worked at the zoo for 40 of its 50 years of existence.

Bockheim most recently served as executive director of the Virginia Zoological Park, overseeing animal habitat expansions, conservation projects, and building regional partnerships, among many other responsibilities. His 20 years of experience in the field includes roles at Potawatomi Zoo, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Birmingham Zoo, and Taronga Zoo.

Scholastic Bowl conference champs? Waubonsie Valley

The Waubonsie Valley High School varsity Scholastic Bowl team recently clinched the DuPage Valley Conference title after beating DeKalb High School in the contest sponsored by the Illinois High School Association and National Academic Quiz Tournaments.

Next up for the winning team is the regional competition, slated for Monday, March 10. If the team advances through regionals and sectionals, students could compete at the state tournament, which is set for Saturday, March 22 at Heartland Community College in Normal.

Year of the Snake celebrated at Fox Valley Mall fest

The Year of the Snake slithered into the Fox Valley Mall on Saturday, as the Xilin Association celebrated the Lunar New Year.

The public celebration started with a dragon walk through the mall and was followed by live performances and many cultural activities for all ages to enjoy in the mall’s Center Park.

Benet Academy and Naperville North compete in the IHSA competitive dance finals

Benet Academy and Naperville North High School recently competed in the IHSA competitive dance state finals, in a two-day event.

The Redwings performed in their first ever state finals, finishing in seventh place in class 2A. The Huskies took home their first state trophy since 2019 by finishing third in class 3A.

New lighting at Commissioners Park

Lighting upgrades to the Naperville Park District’s east cricket field at Commissioners Park, 3704 111th St., will get underway this year, based on a proposal presented at Thursday’s Park Board meeting.

The project will include the installation of LED lighting at the field for energy efficiency. Further details, including the project cost and a recommended contractor, will be presented next month. The actual work is slated to take place this summer.