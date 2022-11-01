Pumpkin Smash | Coyotes More Visible | Blood Drive

Sixth Annual Pumpkin Smash

Now that Halloween has passed, the Naperville Park District has a perfect plan for your jack-o’-lantern or leftover pumpkin. It’s holding its sixth annual Pumpkin Smash at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

On Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, participants can either drop off their pumpkins to be squashed…or do the smashing themselves. The benefits are twofold: adding nutrients into the garden soil and keeping the pumpkins out of landfills.

Last year a record 22,416 lbs. of pumpkins were composted at the event. The garden plots are located at 811 S. West Street.

Coyotes More Visible

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says residents should expect to see more coyotes out this time of year, as young coyotes head out to find their mates and claim territory. That activity typically takes place from now through February.

Experts say another reason coyote sightings may be more prevalent is the lack of vegetation, making it harder for them to hide. And once snow comes, they tend to stand out more as well. They’re also on the move more as food is harder to find.

Dog owners should be mindful of keeping their pet on a leash when walking around, and even when they have their pet in the backyard, staying close. Coyotes usually leave dogs alone, but could potentially target one if they see it as competition for its territory.

Homeowners should also secure and clean food waste in their yards, and never feed a coyote.

Upcoming Community Job Fair

KidsMatter and the Naperville Park District are co-hosting a Community Job Fair on January 7.

The free event will take place at the Fort Hill Activity Center at 20 Fort Hill Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s meant for a broad range of job seekers, from high schoolers ages 15 and up, through senior adults.

The event will showcase a broad range of opportunities, from summer work for college students to part-time opportunities for retirees and other adults. Featured jobs will be through the Naperville Park District as well as other area businesses.

Rotary Club of Naperville Blood Drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville is holding a blood drive with the American Red Cross on November 7. It will take place at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center at 305 W. Jackson Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors can make appointments through the American Red Cross website with sponsor code NapervilleRotary, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.