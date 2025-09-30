Rabid bat found | City budget discussions | Riverwalk Grand Pavilion input sought

Rabid bat found in home prompts cautionary tips from animal control

The finding of a rabid bat in a home in the 2200 block of River Woods Drive last week has animal control officials issuing some cautionary tips to residents.

They advise that if you find a bat in your home, you should try to contain it to the room you found it in by shutting the door, and avoid touching it. Then contact either Naperville Animal Control at 630-420-6178, or the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 to come and remove it.

Those with pets should keep their animals up to date with rabies vaccinations, officials say. On a positive note, less than 5% of bats tested for rabies are found to be rabid, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

Naperville officials begin discussions on municipal 2026 budget

The Naperville City Council has begun deliberations of the municipal 2026 budget, with the first of possibly three workshops.

At Monday’s meeting, the council delved into Naperville’s capital improvement program (CIP) budget for the year ahead.

Read more about what was discussed at the budget workshop.

Community members asked to weigh in on Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

Community members are being asked to weigh in with their thoughts on the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. The city of Naperville along with the Naperville Park District is currently conducting an online questionnaire to get opinions about the use of the space and future improvements.

The 3,200-squre-foot pavilion, built in 1987, is located between the Sindt Woods and Naperville Jaycee Playground. There is a grill, electricity, and restrooms on site, along with movable picnic tables which can seat 270 people.

The survey consists of nine questions. Results will be posted on the city’s website in late October.

Naperville 203 Board of Education recognized

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education recently received a School Board Governance Recognition award from the Illinois Association of School Boards. Naperville 203 was one of 42 statewide school districts to receive the award this year.

The Naperville 203 board received the award for several reasons, according to officials from the district and IASB, including a commitment to making data-driven decisions, community engagement efforts, and crafting a mission statement with input from students, staff, and parents.

Districts are eligible to receive the IASB’s School Board Governance Recognition award every other year. Last year, Indian Prairie School District 204 received the honor.

Todd Holmberg surprised with recognition for two decades with Naperville Central volleyball

Todd Holmberg, a longtime Naperville Central assistant volleyball coach, recently stepped out on the court to a surprise honor, commemorating his upcoming retirement at the end of the school year.

Take a look at the celebration held in his honor and learn more about his history with the program.