Rail Strike Averted | Naperville Resident 4-H Honor | Pelicans Return

Rail Strike Averted

President Joe Biden announced early this morning that a tentative deal had been reached to avert a national rail strike. As of this recording, the unions still had to vote to finalize the agreement. The potential strike, which could have launched Friday, would have affected tens of thousands of jobs and had severe ramifications for the supply chain. Locally, it would have shut down the BNSF line that services Naperville. Yesterday Metra preemptively canceled some train service on that line for this evening, but has since restored it in light of the news. Biden said the deal reached would improve working conditions and provide better pay and health care benefits for workers.

Naperville Resident 4-H Honor

Naperville resident Jim McGuire was recently inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame. McGuire first became a 4-H volunteer after bringing his family to the DuPage County Fair years ago. He’s rotated through several positions on the fair association, including president, treasurer and fair board director. He currently serves as DuPage County Fair manager, a role he’s held since 2015.

Student City Board Positions

The City of Naperville is looking for high school students to fill student positions on city boards and commissions. Students have until September 30 to apply for one of the 25 positions available. Boards with open slots include the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees, Planning and Zoning Commission and Naper Settlement Museum Board, among several others. Those chosen will also take part in a Leadership Academy, which is being presented in partnership with KidsMatter. Applicants must live in Naperville, and though all high school students may apply, preference is given to high school seniors. More information about how to apply is available on the city website.

Pelicans Return

American white pelicans are back in our local waterways. The Forest Preserve District of Will County says the birds are passing through as they migrate from breeding grounds in the Dakotas and Canada back to the Gulf of Mexico. Many have been spotted at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon, which seems to have become a regular stopping point on their journey. They’ve also been seen at Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet and Lake Renwick Preserve in Plainfield.