Record-Breaking Early Voting | Open Mosque Day | Prescribed Fires To Start

Record-Breaking Early Voting in DuPage

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek says early voting in DuPage County for the Nov. 8 election is off to a record-breaking start.

So far, 2022 turnout has nearly doubled that of 2018. As of yesterday morning, registered voter turnout was at 8%, as compared to 4.4% at that same time into the process in 2018.

Kaczmarek attributes the uptick in early voting turnout to the expansion of mail voting, as well as the doubling of early voting locations.

Open Mosque Day

The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) is hosting an Open Mosque Day this Sunday, October 30. The public is invited to come out to ICN’s location at 2844 W. Ogden Avenue to learn more about the Islamic faith at the free event.

There will be food from around the world, and a virtual reality experience to see Mecca of 640 AD as well as today. There will also be “Hope After The Pandemic” presentations at noon and 2 p.m., and a chance to view the afternoon congregational prayer. The Open Mosque Day event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public Input Sought For Streetscape Improvement Phase Two

The City of Naperville is inviting the public to weigh in on the next phase of the Downtown Streetscape Improvement project.

That next step involves rebuilding Washington Street between Chicago Avenue and Benton Avenue, as well as the east side of Main Street, just south of Van Buren Avenue. Improvements planned include updating streetscapes, repairing and upgrading utilities, and reconstructing roads. Work on those changes is tentatively set to begin in summer of 2023.

The city’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business (TED) Group will host a public open house input session on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the NEU meeting room at the Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle Street.

Those who can’t attend can view the plans online after the meeting and send feedback via email to rubushk@naperville.il.us.

DuPage County $5 Million Tax Abatement

The DuPage County Board has voted to abate $5 million in property taxes. The board made the decision Tuesday in an effort to give local residents some financial relief, according to a press release.

DuPage County Board member Jim Zay proposed the tax abatement back in September, after a presentation on a $40 million surplus for the county thanks to cost control measures and above-expected sales tax revenues.

DuPage County’s tax levy will be $65.16 million. That’s the lowest it’s been since 2006.

Prescribed Fires Start Soon In DuPage Preserves

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says its crews will begin prescribed fires in select preserves over the coming weeks.

The burns are meant to help clear out invasive plants and help the native species thrive. Typically they are done twice a year, in late fall and early spring.

As they are weather and wind dependent, they cannot be scheduled on set days in advance. Local fire departments will be notified on the mornings of burns as an extra precaution. The forest preserve district will post updates on its Facebook page for the public, and will alert nearby residents in advance that they are being planned.