Reese Navarro State Wins | Turkey Trot | New Businesses

Reese Navarro’s IHSA State Meet

At the girls swimming and diving IHSA State meet on Saturday, Naperville North freshman Reese Navarro won the 200 freestyle state medal in the Athletes with Disabilities division with a time of 2:29.10.

The Huskie would then go on to emerge victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:51.55.

She also secured top two finishes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. What a performance for a freshman at her first State meet.

Turkey Trot

The Naperville Noon Lions Foundation is holding its 25th Annual Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. at Naperville Central High School, located at 440 W. Aurora Ave.

Registration is available on the race website. Tickets are $40 for adults through Nov. 18, increasing to $45 through the day of the race. Children nine-and-under can register for $25 and those 10-14-years-old can sign up for $30.

After the race, Belgio’s Catering will host a complimentary breakfast at the high school.

Proceeds from the race will benefit local programs for seniors, veterans, children and homeless residents in need.

Tru Hilton Opening in Naperville

St. Louis-based Genuine Hospitality opened Illinois’ first Tru by Hilton hotel in Naperville this past Wednesday.

The 121-room hotel is located at 1850 Diehl Rd. It becomes the 18th hotel operating in the City of Naperville.

Some of the hotel amenities include a heated indoor pool, fitness center, a build-your-own “Top-It” breakfast bar, and single-serve beer and wine available at the 24/7 “Eat & Sip” retail market.

Spice House

The Spice House is opening in downtown Naperville on Nov. 21. Located at 15 W. Jefferson Ave., the Naperville location will include the brand’s newest in-store additions, including the Spice Bar, and the Scent Experience.

The Naperville shop will join Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood and Evanston among the store’s Illinois locations. Spice House will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Benet Academy Finishes Runners-Up

Benet Academy girls volleyball took home the 4A State runner up trophy this weekend.

On Friday night, the Redwings took down Barrington in the semifinals in two sets, advancing to the finals against Mother McAuley.

In the championship match, Benet dropped the first set before winning set two, forcing the tie breaker. In the third and final set, the Mighty Macs won the State title 25-22, 17-25, 25-14.