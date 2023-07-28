Regal Cantera closes for ownership change | DuPage County Fair | Duck Donuts opening

Regal Cantera theater closes, but will reopen under Cinemark ownership

City of Warrenville officials say the Regal Cantera theater in Warrenville which closed this week has changed ownership to Cinemark Theaters. Learn more about the change and when it might reopen.

DuPage County Fair kicks off today

The DuPage County Fair kicks off today at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton at 2015 Manchester Road.

The three-day event will feature animals, exhibits, entertainment, food, and carnival rides. New this year will be pickleball and volleyball tournaments. A full event schedule and daily hours can be found on the DuPage County Fair website.

NCTV17 will be live on Facebook from the fair Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. to speak with organizers about all the fun planned for the weekend.

Mountaineer Lucy Westlake ends K2 climb for safety

Naperville native and mountain climbing record-setter Lucy Westlake announced via Instagram that she made the decision to end her climb of K2, the world’s highest mountain after Everest. She had been attempting to become the youngest woman to reach the summit. Learn more about the factors that played into her decision.

Groundbreaking for new North Central College parking pavilion

More than 75 people came out to North Central College on Wednesday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony for its new parking pavilion. Find out more about its design and location.

Duck Donuts makes Naperville debut with grand opening Saturday

Duck Donuts, a new made-to-order doughnut shop, will have a grand opening at its Naperville store this Saturday, July 29. Find out more about the business and special giveaways for its earliest customers.

Weekend weather outlook

The heat advisory for the Naperville area continues through 9 p.m. today, with a possible heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. More rain could be ahead, with the potential thunderstorms tonight and continuing until early Saturday morning.

The extreme heat should break on Saturday, with a predicted high of 84 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 84. Keep up to date with the latest forecast through NCTV17’s weather webpage.