Request against weapons bans block | Rt. 59 safety initiative | Wellness Breakfast

Naperville, state of Illinois, ask U.S. Supreme Court not to block assault-style weapons bans

Attorneys for the city of Naperville and the state of Illinois have requested that the U.S. Supreme Court reject the request for an injunction against local and state assault-style weapons bans. Learn more about this ongoing case.

Former Homeland Security investigator from Naperville convicted of corruption, concealment

A former Homeland Security investigator from Naperville was convicted of federal tax, structuring, and concealment offenses on Friday, May 5.

Anthony Sabaini, 41, was convicted on seven different counts, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. Officials said he was found to have had a corrupt relationship with a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confidential informant, taking about $50K in payment to tip off the informant and protect them from FBI and DEA investigations. Sabaini also stole money from the HSI and drug dealers, and lied about his informant in memos to the HSI, the release said.

In total, Sabaini deposited more than $250,000 in cash into his bank account, making deposits in increments of less than $10,000 to avoid federal reporting rules.

A sentencing date for Sabaini has not yet been set.

Police conducting Route 59 safety initiative today

Today, the Naperville Police Department will be taking part in a special traffic safety initiative along the Route 59 corridor. It’s part of a coordinated campaign with other police agencies stretching from Lake County to Will County, to keep motorists on that roadway safe.

Officers will be keeping a special eye out for infringements such as speeding, distracted driving, and restraint violations.

10 different cities’ police departments, along with the DuPage, Lake, and Will county sheriff departments, Illinois State Police, and Canadian National Railroad will be taking part.

District 203 considers opioid antagonists in medication administration policy review

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education is considering adding opioid antagonists to its supply of medications such as asthma treatments and epinephrine injectors, to be used by schools in an emergency. Learn more about what was discussed on the topic at the board’s last meeting.

Three Fires Council to hold Wellness Breakfast

The Three Fires Council of the Boy Scouts of America is holding a Wellness Breakfast on Thursday, May 18.

The event, which will be held at Elements in Naperville’s Hotel Indigo, will feature three speakers: CEO and founder of Aurora Pediatric Therapy and Integrative Health Dr. Laura Sambrookes-McQuade, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and entrepreneur Adam Russo, and owner of Beyond Measure Fitness Steve Hlavac. The trio will be discussing topics centered around the BSA Scout oath, “Keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

The event is free but donations are accepted to help support programs for Three Fires Council scouts. The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Registration information is available through the event website.