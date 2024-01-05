Restaurant sales | Dean’s Dugout robbed | NNHS senior hosts blood drive

2023 Naperville Restaurant Sales

Naperville’s 2023 food and drink sales were released at yesterday’s liquor commission meeting. Take a look at how much revenue was generated and other trends from the past 10 years.

Dean’s Dugout robbed on New Year’s Eve

Naperville sports card and memorabilia store, Dean’s Dugout, was robbed on New Year’s Eve. More information can be found about the incident, including the police department’s status on finding the suspect.

Illinois addressing public health concerns

The State of Illinois has a five-year plan to address major public health concerns and improve the overall well-being of residents. Find out more about the potential “Healthy Illinois 2028” program and what it might cover.

Anderson’s Bookshop hosts Local Author Showcase on Sunday

Anderson’s Bookshop will host its first Local Author Showcase of 2024 with authors Angelique Burrell and Kathleen Dagis at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The event includes author presentations, audience Q&A, and a signing & photo line. Burrell will present her book “A Mark in the Road,” which follows an 18-year-old across the country searching for clues after finding a tire mark next to a missing woman’s car.

Dagis, an actress, will discuss her book “Almost Famous.” The story is about pursuing your dreams and how you can turn them into reality.

Find out more about the local authors and the upcoming event.

Naperville North student with Sickle Cell disease hosts blood drive

Naperville North senior Zavion Charles was born with Sickle Cell disease and now looks to help others with blood-related issues. Find out more about Charles and the blood drive he’s hosting this Sunday.

Weekend Weather

It’s a cloudy Friday, with skies expected to remain that way for the majority of the weekend. Today’s high will be 37 degrees.

The temperatures will remain about the same throughout the weekend, with a Saturday high of 35 degrees, and a Sunday high of 37. There’s a slight chance of snow between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.