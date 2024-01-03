Retention pond rescue | Naperville among safest cities in U.S. | Community Job Fair

First responders hailed as “heroes” after rescuing three people from car in Naperville retention pond

On Tuesday, three people were rescued after a car went into a retention pond near the 95th Street Library in Naperville. Learn about the incident and life-saving actions from local first responders.

Naperville drops in MoneyGeek’s safest cities ranking

Naperville is the eighth safest city in the country with a population of more than 100,000 people, according to an annual report by personal finance technology company MoneyGeek. Read about this year’s study, which compared 302 cities across the United States.

Naperville Park District now collecting donated children’s winter clothes

Now through Jan. 31, the Naperville Park District invites anyone with spare coats, gloves, and other seasonal essentials to take part in its winter children’s clothes drive. Learn about the drive and how to donate.

Hundreds of new laws in effect locally, statewide in IL since Jan. 1

At the start of 2024, more than 300 pieces of legislation became law in Illinois – many impacting Naperville. Learn about the new laws, which include continued minimum wage increase and new provisions for the migrant community seeking homes.

​​ Naperville Community Job Fair on Jan. 6

The Naperville Park District and KidsMatter are hosting their annual Community Job Fair on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive. Read about the free community event for those seeking full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.