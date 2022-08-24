Rifle Sales Ban Lawsuits | Busing Concerns | First Responder Honors

Rifle Sales Ban Lawsuits

A Naperville gun shop owner already has plans to take legal action against the City of Naperville after the recent passage of an ordinance banning sales of most high-powered rifles in the city. Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply, told CBS2 Chicago he would be filing “a couple lawsuits.” He said those would likely center around constitutional issues and preemption law. The potential for lawsuits was a point of conversation during council’s deliberation on the ordinance. Naperville City Attorney Mike DiSanto said at a council meeting the ordinance was constructed to stand up to challenges. The sales ban takes effect January 1, 2023.

Busing Concerns

Parents, residents and students shared concerns about lack of bus service in their neighborhood during public comment at Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 school board meeting. 15 speakers voiced their fears about the safety risks for Fischer Middle School students who would need to cross busy streets, most notably Montgomery Road and Middlebury Drive, to get to school. Most speakers were from the Colony Lakes neighborhood. They said the district’s communication on the issue was faulty, and felt there were inequities in the system. They asked that the district reinstate the bus service. The district’s policy is to not respond directly to public comment during the meeting but follow up “by an administrator as appropriate.”

IHSA Shot Clock

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has approved the experimental use of shot clocks in regular season high school basketball tournaments and shootouts for the 2022-23 season Any girls’ or boys’ basketball tournaments wanting to use the clock must get approval from the IHSA. The IHSA will be sending out directions on that approval process to member schools in mid-September. The group plans to study the impact adding shot clocks has on game play, game management and school finances.

Milk & Eggs Donation Push

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is asking the public to help provide its clients with milk and eggs. Those two staples have seen a substantial rise in price, while the pantry is also noting a rise in clients. Loaves & Fishes encourages the public to donate to its virtual food drive to keep those items available to those in need.

First Responder Honors

Congratulations are in order for two of our local first responder agencies. The Naperville Police Department won first place in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge, for groups with 101-250 sworn officers. The challenge is a competition between law enforcement agencies highlighting through documentation how they improve traffic safety for all.

And the Naperville Fire Department has received its sixth consecutive accreditation from the Center of Public Safety Excellence. Naperville is now one of only two agencies worldwide to achieve that feat six times in a row. Agencies achieving accreditation are noted for being community focused, data-driven, well organized, properly staffed and trained, and strategic-minded.

NCTV17.org

Please note that we have changed our NCTV17 website and email signatures to “dot org,” to better reflect our nonprofit status.