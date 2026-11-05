Scam warning | SixtyFour Wine Bar closing | Naperville Monopoly debut

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office warns against law enforcement caller scams

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a law enforcement impersonation scam.

Scammers are making calls pretending to be officers from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and asking for money for a family member’s “bond,” GPS ankle monitor or court-ordered classes.

Learn more about the scam and how to protect yourself.

Metra to riders: sign up for new alert system

Metra’s new alert system launched today, November 5, and officials with the transit system are reminding customers to sign up as the old email alerts have ended.

Find out more about what the new alert system offers and how to sign up.

Naperville’s SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen, Reserve Room to close

Naperville’s SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen and SixtyFour – Reserve Room are set to close, with their last day of operations to be Nov. 25, owners announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Read more about the closure.

DuPage challenging food pantries to pitch ‘transformational’ projects

DuPage County Board is moving forward with creating a $2 million challenge grant for local food pantries in the 2027 budget.

The grant will allow pantries to apply for up to 50% of funding for projects totaling at least $500,000 that will be “transformational” to pantry operations, the board’s Human Services Committee chairman Greg Schwarze said.

Learn more about the grant program and when applications can be submitted.

Naperville Monopoly to be unveiled November 12

A Naperville version of the board game “Monopoly” showcasing local landmarks and organizations will be unveiled on Thursday, November 12.

The DuPage Children’s Museum is hosting a launch party event that day from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in honor of its debut. Guests can enjoy Monopoly-themed play opportunities and get a chance to meet Mr. Monopoly himself.

Organizations featured on the Naperville-centric version of the game will get a private reveal of the game board at 5 p.m., and guests at the museum event will have the option to purchase their own copy.

Park District, YMCA invite seniors and those in need to holiday meal

The Naperville Park District and Fry Family YMCA in Naperville are once again co-hosting their free Community Holiday Luncheon for seniors and those in need.

The event is set for Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Chicago Marriott Hotel, 1801 N. Naper Blvd., and will feature a complimentary festive meal, organizers say. The luncheon is funded by donations from the community, which are being accepted through the park district’s website.

Those interested need to RSVP before Monday, Dec. 7 by emailing Myles Cochran their name, phone number, the number of people who will attend, and names of any additional guests.

Transportation shop in IPSD 204 earns vehicle maintenance awards

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has awarded Indian Prairie School District 204’s First Student transportation shop with two honors for preventive maintenance and automotive service excellence.

Led by shop manager Jay Fiene and including three transportation dispatch centers, the district’s busing hub now is the recipient of the Gold Shop Award and Blue Seal of Excellence.

The awards recognize “the often behind-the-scenes-but-critical work that Fiene’s team does to ensure safe and reliable transportation services to students every day,” the school board said during a recent meeting.