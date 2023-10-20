Scooter’s Coffee | New martial arts facility | All Hallows Eve

Scooter’s Coffee proposed at High Grove Plaza

Scooter’s Coffee could be coming to Naperville. A franchise of the coffeehouse has been proposed for an outlot within the High Grove Plaza shopping center and received a favorable review Wednesday from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The proposed Scooter’s would be a drive-thru-only establishment, located at 1931 Glacier Park Ave. Because of the business format, the entire facility would only encompass 677 square feet of space. Its construction would require reducing the number of parking spaces in the outlot of the shopping center, which is a variance from municipal code. Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to the plan, which now goes to city council for consideration.

The first Scooter’s Coffee establishment opened 25 years ago in Nebraska. Owners have touted speedy, friendly service, as well as high-quality beverages. According to its website, the Caramelicious is its signature drink.

Photo courtesy: Scooter’s Coffee

A martial arts facility on Washington Street

Also Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation for technical details associated with a proposed martial arts business within a multi-tenant building at 1112 S. Washington St.

Kingdom Martial Arts has been proposed for a vacant space within the facility, which includes a mix of other non-retail businesses that include a learning center, multiple fitness facilities, and medical and dental professional offices.

The proposal went before commissioners because Kingdom Martial Arts requested fewer on-site parking spaces than generally permissible in municipal code. A parking study was conducted, and no concerns were raised, which led commissioners to give a favorable recommendation to the city council.

BrightSide Theatre’s A Little Night Music opens this Friday

BrightSide Theatre’s A Little Night Music debuts tonight, Friday, Oct. 20. The Stephen Sondheim musical launches the start of the theater’s 12th season.

The show is set during the turn of the 20th century. It tells the story of a traveling actress and her romantic entanglements with both a current and former flame, and the misadventures that ensue during a weekend in the country. It features the famous Sondheim song, “Send in the Clowns.”

The show will run this weekend, as well as the next two, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Nov. 5. Times and ticket information are available on the theater’s website.

Naperville’s High Oaks neighborhood celebrates 35 years

Naperville’s High Oaks neighborhood recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Take a look at some of the festivities and learn more about the history of the subdivision.

All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement Friday and Saturday

Naper Settlement’s All Hallows Eve will be held tonight and tomorrow from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly event features some spooky fun for all. Performances will include acts of danger, magic, a fire dance, a showcase by the Naperville Park District and Kaneland Arts Initiative, and an alien autopsy. There will also be activities like a zombie maze, bubble displays, blacklight painting, laser tag, and more.

A 15-foot-tall werewolf designed by local artists will preside over it all, and will stick around for the following week’s Howlin’ at the Moon event. More information on all the upcoming Naper Settlement events can be found on the museum’s website. And you can get a look at all the fun of All Hallows Eve at 7 p.m. today when NCTV17 will be reporting live from Naper Settlement on Facebook.

Weekend weather outlook

Some sunshine is ahead Friday afternoon with a high of 57 degrees. Saturday will see partly cloudy skies, with a high of 65. The sun will pop back out on Sunday, but temperatures will drop slightly, with a high of 55.

Keep an eye on your daily weather forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.