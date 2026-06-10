Severe storms possible | More CityGate housing proposed | Central baseball to state

Severe storms possible today and tomorrow for Naperville area

The National Weather Service says the Naperville area could see some severe storms both today and tomorrow.

The forecast shows the region at a Level 3 threat for severe weather, with a high risk predicted Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., then a lower risk from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The NWS said there could be some storms bringing destructive winds reaching up to 75 mph.

Thursday shows potential for those same destructive winds, along with the chance for tornadoes, destructive hail, and flash flooding, with the Level 3 threat still in place. Forecasters say current models show the greatest risk that day is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Developer planning additional housing at CityGate site in Naperville

An additional apartment complex could be coming to Naperville’s CityGate Centre development, based on recently unveiled plans.

Willow Bridge, which developed and manages the existing Domain CityGate multi-family housing development, has unveiled plans for the four-story, 297-unit CityGate II on a 5-acre parcel within the development.

Read more about CityGate II, and what the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission had to say about the proposal.

Inc. Magazine names 2 Naperville businesses in 2026 Best Workplaces

Two Naperville businesses have been named in Inc. Magazine’s list of 2026 Best Workplaces.

Financial consultant firm IntentGen Financial Partners and IT service company Blackline IT were among the 507 businesses recognized.

Find out how the businesses were chosen for the list.

‘Operation Dropbox’ to support veterans coming to DuPage County

DuPage County is signing on to a growing effort to assist veterans and is seeking partners to serve as collection sites beginning this summer.

The county is joining Operation Dropbox, which began in McHenry County in 2018 to help veterans “rebuild their lives” by providing hygiene products, cleaning supplies and basic household goods.

Find out more about the initiative and how to sign up to host a donation site.

Naperville Central wins first baseball sectional since 2012

For the first time since 2010, Naperville Central baseball is heading to state.

The Redhawks erased an early deficit and held on for a 4-2 win over Minooka in the super sectionals on Monday night. The team moves on to the 4A state semis to face Maine South on Friday afternoon in Joliet.

Check out some of the highlights from the game that got them there.