Severe weather, strong winds tonight | Bricks & Minifigs coming to Naperville | New IPSD 204 principals

Severe weather, high winds predicted for Naperville area tonight

Severe weather is predicted for the Naperville area tonight with a chance for thunderstorms along with damaging winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 4 p.m. today through 4 a.m. tomorrow. Winds of 25 to 35 m.p.h., with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected, with the possibility of tornadoes. Those strong winds are expected to continue into Saturday, with a high wind watch in place from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. A red flag warning is also in place today, with the NWS warning against outdoor burning due to risk of fire spread.

The NWS says winds could blow down trees and power lines. Caution should be used while driving, especially for those in high-profile vehicles, and outdoor objects should be secured. The public is reminded to have multiple ways to get weather warnings.

Lego resale shop Bricks & Minifigs coming to Naperville

Lego enthusiasts, get ready! A new Bricks & Minifigs store is coming to Naper West Plaza, 564 Route 59, with a grand opening set for Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m.

The store is an aftermarket that sells Lego minifigures, used built sets, new in-box sets, and bulk loose pieces.

Park Board removes discount benefit for former commissioners

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday removed a discount benefit that had been in place for former commissioners, but agreed to keep it in place for currently seated members.

The park district historically has extended discounts for certain programs and facilities for past and present commissioners, with the understanding that feedback is a valuable tool for drafting policies and procedures.

Naperville District 203 plan aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

A document outlining Naperville School District 203’s commitment to carbon neutrality in the decades ahead has been unveiled after months of review.

The Carbon Action Plan fits hand-in-glove into District 203’s strategic goals, and outlines plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over a sustained period of time, with the eventual goal of being net-zero by 2050.

New principals named for two Indian Prairie School District 204 middle schools

Two middle schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 will see new leadership this year.

Hill and Gregory Middle Schools will both get new principals when the district’s fiscal year switches on July 1.

Naperville Central volleyball standout Felix Egharevba now faces Olympic talent in Europe

In the Egharevba family, track and field was practically a birthright.

However, Felix Egharevba has forged his own path, which has taken him from Naperville Central to the professional volleyball courts in Europe.

