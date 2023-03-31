Severe weather threat | New restaurants, businesses | DuPage ranked healthiest county

Severe weather threat for Friday afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is a severe weather threat for Naperville and the surrounding areas on Friday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Forecasters say destructive winds, tornadoes, and damaging hail are possible, with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. They remind the public to make sure they have multiple ways to receive weather alerts for this afternoon and evening.

Strong winds in general, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are expected late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds will be strongest south of I-80. Drivers are warned to use caution while on the roads. The NWS also advises securing loose outdoor objects such as lawn decorations and trash cans.

New restaurants, businesses in Naperville this spring

From restaurant to retail, new businesses are popping up this spring around Naperville. Board & Brush, the return of Bar Louie, and Entourage, a new restaurant from the owners of VAI’s are among the many to look forward to. Read more about these additions to the City of Naperville.

Naperville state Rep. sponsors bill to punish book banning

The Illinois House approved a measure from state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray of Naperville which would allow the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to deny grant funding for public libraries and schools that decide to ban books. The bill is now being considered by the Illinois Senate after a 69-39 vote in the House.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has said he supports the bill.

If it passes, the Secretary of State’s office would not interfere with a school or library’s process for selecting books. But public schools and libraries could lose grant funding if books are removed due to “discrimination” or “partisanship.” Guidelines for how that criteria would be determined are still in the works.

Naperville Park District to try out autonomous mowers

The Naperville Park District is trying out autonomous mowers in three different parks. The electric, zero turn mowers are being provided by the Naperville-based company, Havenshine Technologies Inc.

According to a press release from the Park District, Director of Parks Tim Quigley is impressed by the autonomous mowers’ “safety, efficiency and potential for improving our overall maintenance of turf fields.”

The mowers will operate at Kingshill Park, located at 4271 White Eagle Drive, Monarch Park, located at 1585 White Eagle Drive, and White Eagle Park, located at 3140 White Eagle Drive starting this April. A staff member will be present while the autonomous mower is operating, and can turn off the mower with a remote switch.

DuPage County ranked healthiest county in Illinois

For the third consecutive year, DuPage County has been ranked the healthiest county in Illinois, according to the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.

The rankings compare how healthy residents are currently by looking at “health outcomes,” (Health Outcomes), as well as “health factors” that may impact their future health.

Since 2021, DuPage County has been at the top of both categories among the 102 counties in Illinois.

To see the full 2023 report, visit the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps website.