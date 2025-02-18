Sextortion case | Free kids’ dental exams | Neuqua junior state bowling qualifier

Texas man charged in sextortion case involving a Naperville teen

Naperville police arrested a Texas man on Feb. 9 after an investigation into a sextortion case involving a Naperville teen, according to a news release from the NPD.

Cody D. Ratliff, 39, of Kerrville, Texas, was charged with intimidation after he allegedly extorted the teen after tricking him into sending him nude photos.

Find out more about the incident, which has prompted police to issue an alert to parents.

Rotary Club of Naperville gives $58K to area nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Naperville has awarded $58,000 to area nonprofits, as it distributed proceeds from its 2024 Holiday Parade of Lights held Friday, Nov. 29.

Many of the groups receiving funds have a special focus on helping children and families.

Learn more about the grants awarded.

Naperville Park District seeking state grant for Nike improvements

The Naperville Park District will be seeking an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, based on an announcement at Thursday’s Park Board meeting.

OSLAD is a state program park districts can tap into for development and renovation projects. The district is seeking funds for improvements at the Nike Park Sports Complex.

College of DuPage offering free kids’ dental exams Feb. 28

The College of DuPage Dental Hygiene Clinic will be offering free dental exams for kids on Friday, Feb. 28 in room 1122 of the school’s Health and Science Center (HSC), 425 Fawell Blvd.

A limited amount of appointments are available for those ages 4 through 12, for free cleanings, exams, and x-rays, along with school forms. Kids must have a parent with them.

The services are being offered as part of the American Dental Association Foundation’s Give Kids a Smile Day. Appointments can be made by calling 630-942-3250.

Neuqua’s Chanel Edwards bowls her way into a state qualification

Neuqua Valley High School junior Chanel Edwards became the first Neuqua Valley girls bowler to qualify for the state meet since 2006.

The Wildcat finished with the second best individual score at the Plainfield North sectional to punch her ticket to state.

Check out some of the highlights from her day at the lanes.

Naperville couple’s love story…from Last Fling through landscaping business

Though Valentine’s Day is past, one Naperville couple’s love story is celebrated every day through both their personal and work relationship.

Carlos and Amanda Montano first met at Naperville’s Last Fling in 2000. Nearly 25 years later, their love story now includes three children, and a blossoming business – Montano’s Landscaping.

Hear about how their relationship grew.