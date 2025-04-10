Sextortion prevention tips | Park district ADA plan updates | Be a Trailblazer this spring

Naperville police offer tips to protect against sextortion

The Naperville Police Department says it has received 27 reports of sextortion over the past two years, with more than half of the victims being adults.

To help keep the public safe, it’s focused its April edition of A Safer Naper on that very topic.

Learn some tips from the NPD on how to protect against sextortion.

Park district seeks input on updating ADA Transition Plan

The Naperville Park District is seeking public input on updating its Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. On Tuesday, the park district held two open houses on the matter at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Learn what some of the top priorities are and how to weigh in.

DuPage County Board approves Naperville Riverwalk shoreline stabilization agreement

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Naperville Park District for a project involving the stabilization of the Riverwalk shoreline along the DuPage River.

Under terms of the agreement, DuPage County will administer the latest phase of the DuPage River west branch stabilization, which includes the Riverwalk area. The park district will reimburse the county for the work, with the understanding that it is capped at $300,000.

The Riverwalk project is the latest in a string of shoreline-related projects the county and park district have engaged in since last year. It is expected to reach substantial completion by this summer. The park board approved the intergovernmental agreement last month.

Resources for new courses coming in IPSD 204

Learning materials for new and updated high school courses are on their way in Indian Prairie School District 204.

World History through Media and Criminal Law are two new classes the school board approved to be offered in 2025-26, while also approving curriculum updates to French 2 and Advanced Placement-level U.S. History, Biology and Environmental Science.

The school board also OK’d a purchase of $426,000 in digital and physical textbooks for these courses, which educators say will help build the characteristics the district aims to develop in each graduate.

Will County Forest Preserve launches spring edition of Be a Trailblazer program

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is launching a spring edition of its Be a Trailblazer program, offering the public a chance to take on new missions and win prizes as they connect with nature.

Spring session missions will go live at noon today, Thursday, April 10, and run through Saturday, May 24. Those interested can download the free Goosechase app on their smartphone and find the program with the code PQNL75 or by searching Be a Trailblazer.

The program is sponsored by The Nature Foundation of Will County, which funds more than $10,000 in prizes throughout the year for specific missions. Those include items like fishing equipment, kayaks, Fitbits, and Yeti coolers. Also up for grabs are items donated by local businesses and organizations.