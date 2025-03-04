Shake Shack opening date | Avoiding scams | Neuqua diver turned cheerleader

Get ready Naperville – Shake Shack has set its opening date

Milkshake and burger fans…prepare yourselves: the Naperville Shake Shack will be opening its doors on Wednesday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant at 404 S. Route 59 in the new Block 59 development will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services.

It’s avocado everything at new restaurant coming to Naperville

Another new restaurant coming to Naperville this spring will be offering up all things avocado.

Avocado Theory will move into 22 E. Chicago Ave., with menu items showcasing the restaurant’s namesake fruit…whether avocado pancakes, avocado fries, or even avocado cheesecake.

Naperville police tips on avoiding top 5 financial scams

Naperville residents reported losing nearly $5.5 million to scams in 2024, and the cons that tricked residents then are still going on now.

Hoping to arm people with knowledge to steer clear of scammers, the NPD recently hosted a Scam Awareness Webinar reviewing the top types of scams and the best ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Naperville Park District recognizes National Sportsmanship Day

The Naperville Park District is recognizing National Sportsmanship Day today, Tuesday, March 4.

The special day has been noted on the first Tuesday of March each year since 1991, when it was first established by the International Sports Institute. It was put into place to emphasize the importance of sportsmanship across all playing fields, whether as athlete, coach, referee, or spectator.

That ethic is part of the Naperville Park District’s core value of personal growth and enrichment. The district takes this day to remind all of that tenet, stressing fair play and good etiquette.

Nathan Malinowski jumps from diving to cheerleading at Neuqua Valley

As a freshman at Neuqua Valley High School, Nathan Malinowski made an immediate splash on the diving team, qualifying for state in 2022.

But after the sport lost a bit of its spark for him, he flipped into a new passion: cheerleading, becoming the only male member of the Neuqua cheerleading squad.

