Shake Shack opens | Local Congressional App Challenge winners | Naperville therapist joins Chicago Winds

Shake Shack opens its doors in Naperville

On Wednesday morning, the Naperville Shake Shack at 404 S. Route 59 officially opened its doors to the community.

The new location is the company’s 13th in Illinois.

Take a look inside.

Naperville students win Congressional App Challenge with EcoSense app

Four Naperville students are headed to Washington, D.C. next month after being selected as winners in the nationwide Congressional App Challenge.

Neuqua Valley High School students Steven He and Kundan Baliga collaborated with Naperville North students Aiden Xie and Kyle Wang to make EcoSense, an app focused on educating people about climate change.

Learn more about the app and how they developed it.

IPSD 204 to begin $9.8M in entryway security upgrades at schools

Indian Prairie School District 204 will begin $9.8 million of security upgrades at entryways at 11 of its elementary schools this summer.

Securing entryways was one of the top requests when IPSD 204 sought voter permission last fall to borrow up to $420 million for facility upgrades.

Learn more about that work as well as a lighting project to improve efficiency.

Naperville police launch traffic safety campaign for St. Patrick’s Day

The Naperville Police Department is launching a stepped-up traffic safety campaign for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and holiday, reminding drivers to celebrate smartly.

Officers will be keeping a keen eye out for those driving while intoxicated or impaired by cannabis, along with seat belt use violators.

The NPD advises those planning to drink or get high to make sure they have secured a safe, sober ride home. Friends should look out for each other, taking away someone’s keys if they are impaired. And as walking while impaired is also dangerous, a sober person should be enlisted to escort someone home.

Naperville’s Christina Mondragón Schrader kicks off new journey with Chicago Winds football team

Christina Mondragòn Schrader from the Grow Wellness Group in Naperville is taking her talents to the gridiron by joining the Chicago Winds women’s football team this spring, a new organization competing in the Women’s National Football Conference.

Learn more about what inspired her to sign up for the squad.