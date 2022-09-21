Shots Fired in Naperville | Affordable Housing | DeEtta’s Award

Shots Fired In Naperville

A Naperville man was arrested yesterday after police responded to a report of shots fired and an armed suspect walking near the 2600 block of St. Albans Circle. The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. After a search of the area, Naperville police arrested Shabaz A. Chaudhry, 25, without incident, charging him with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police say a handgun was recovered, and there were no injuries in the shots fired incident.

Affordable Housing Agreement

Cheers erupted in Naperville City Council chambers last night after the group unanimously approved the lease of 6.1 acres of city-owned land to be used as a site for new affordable housing. It’s targeted for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and seniors. The approval allows for the next step for Gorman & Company, LLC in the planning of a mixed use residential development on the land located southeast of Route 59 and 103rd Street on Tower Court. If future proposals for the development are cleared, construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2024. Those in support of the project wore red shirts to the city council meeting sporting the phrase “We love affordable housing.”

Heinen Business District

Also last night, council voted 5-4 in favor of passing an ordinance and scheduling an October 4 public meeting for the proposed Heinen Business District. Heinen Grocery Store is seeking to purchase the 7-acres of strip mall space formerly anchored by Butera Market. Heinen is asking the city for an extra half percent sales tax for each business in this proposed strip, to help pay for fixes to flooding issues on the property. This would include elevating both the store and parking lot so water can go into underground vaults. The Ohio-based company also plans to knock down obsolete structures on the property and construct new buildings better fit for the area.

Go Gold Event

Last night, Naperville North girls swimming and diving hosted Naperville Central for the “Go Gold” crosstown meet. As they have for the past three years, the two rivals came together to participate in pediatric cancer awareness month by fundraising and wearing gold swim caps and shirts. The Redhawks and Huskies began this tradition in honor of Ryan Collins, a 14 year old brain cancer survivor. Ryan’s older sister Lauren is a current member of the Naperville Central swim team.

DeEtta’s Award

And finally, congratulations to DeEtta’s Bakery! The Naperville bake shop won second place overall in the Retail Bakers of America’s 21st Annual Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Cake Decorating Competition in Las Vegas. They also landed two first place medals: one for sculpted hyper realistic cake, the other for fondant. And to top it off, they earned second place in the wedding category. All in all a pretty sweet way to end the competition.