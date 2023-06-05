Shots fired | WARHOL exhibition open | Benet athletics compete at state

Naperville Police Investigate shots fired

Shots were fired yesterday afternoon at a home in the 2200 block of Wentworth Court. Find out more about the incident.

WARHOL exhibition now open at COD

A new Andy Warhol exhibit opened this past weekend at the College of DuPage’s Cleve Carney Museum. Get a look at the exhibition and see what’s on display.

DuPage Credit Union’s 10th annual Drive, Drop & Donate event

The DuPage Credit Union will host its 10th annual Drive, Drop & Donate event on Friday, June 16, at the credit union’s operations center at 1515 Bond Street, Naperville.

The event will give people the chance to recycle electronics and shred sensitive documents. There’s a $10 minimum donation to recycle or shred items at the event. All proceeds from the day will benefit the credit union’s ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ fundraiser, which helps students in need by purchasing backpacks and school supplies.

Since 2014, the credit union has raised more than $115,000, for its “We’ve Got Your Back” fundraiser, with this recycling event acting as the biggest fundraiser for the initiative. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the DuPage Credit Union website.

AAUW used book and media sale

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Naperville is holding a used book and media sale from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 at Washington Junior High School.

Shoppers can expect thousands of items, including books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl. Most things on sale will be priced between $1- $2, with treasure chest items being individually priced. This year’s sale will include an all-new selection of items, so there is no carryover from the previous year.

AAUW Naperville is holding a first-look event from 9 a.m. to noon on June 15, which is limited to 75 people who will get early shopping access. Registration for that, and full operation hours for the general public can be found on the AAUW Naperville website. Proceeds will help the AAUW in its mission to advance gender equity.

Two Benet Academy teams fall short in this weekend’s state championships

Two Benet Academy teams came up just a little shy in this weekend’s state championships. Boys lacrosse fell to Lake Forest in the third place game, landing at fourth, but achieving the program’s best-ever season. And Benet girls soccer ended their season for the second year in a row as state runners-up.