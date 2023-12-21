Skate park opening | Council public comment changes | Wonder Room

Rothermel Family Skate Facility opens today

The Naperville Park District will open its newly renovated Rothermel Family Skate Facility today, Thursday, Dec. 21. Find out more about the new upgrades to the skate park.

​​Council amends public comment policy at meetings

On Tuesday, the Naperville City Council adopted an ordinance pertaining to the length of time set aside for public comment at meetings. The previously in place 30-minute time limit will no longer be enforced.

The repeal of the 30-minute limit comes on the heels of discussion about meeting protocols at the council’s Dec. 5 meeting.

Several other changes also will be implemented, beginning with the council’s next meeting on Jan. 16. Among them: extending an online speaker signup deadline to 6:30 p.m. on the day of a meeting, allowing written comments until 4 p.m., and including a call-in option

Changes to District 203’s English learner program

On Monday, the District 203 Board of Education approved a series of phased changes for the district-wide English learner program, beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 school year. The vote comes on the heels of a preliminary discussion on Dec. 4.

While District 203 currently offers EL services at all 14 elementary schools, the scope is narrower at the secondary level, where it solely is offered at Jefferson Junior High and Naperville North High schools. EL programs will be available at all schools by the 2026-27 school year.

DuPage Children Museum’s redesigned Wonder Room opens

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) opened its newest attraction last Friday, giving children a place to relax and feel a sense of awe.

The redesigned Wonder Room at the DCM offers a quiet, calming space for children on the autism spectrum, and/or with sensory needs or disabilities. Inside the Wonder Room, guests are welcomed with peaceful music, dimmed lighting and a video landscape projected onto a wall.

Tactile sensory panels can be used to allow guests to create their own personalized landscape. Additional fun includes loose parts for hands-on play, and a bookshelf filled with nature books.

Naperville Park District recognizes Eagle Scouts

At last week’s Naperville Park Board meeting, Naperville Park District Board President, Mary Gibson recognized nine scouts who’ve completed Eagle projects at multiple park district locations. Learn more about the projects and how they’ll help the park district.