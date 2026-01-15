Sporadic snow ahead | Nike Sports Complex grant | Will County 190th anniversary

Sporadic snow predicted for Naperville area over next few days

The Naperville area is about to get a stretch of sporadic snowfall over the next several days. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region through Wednesday, with periods of snow and excessive cold predicted.

Forecasters say there’s a chance for some flurries between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. today, with the potential for snow after 5 p.m., with possibly an inch of accumulation. Friday brings a 50% chance of snow, with more flurries possible on Saturday. A “chance of flurries” continues on Sunday afternoon.

Thursday’s high will be 25, rising to 36 on Friday, but then maxing out at 18 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A deeper chill is expected for Monday, with a high near 10.

Naperville Park District awarded $600K grant for Nike Sports Complex

The Naperville Park District has been awarded a $600,000 grant from the state of Illinois to support improvements at Nike Sports Complex, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

The grant, obtained through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, provides funding for local agencies to create and develop recreational spaces, as well as acquire land.

Overall, 67 park districts and projects received funding, with $36 million total disbursed. Other nearby grant recipients include the Glen Ellyn and Plainfield park districts.

DuPage County Board considers solar group partnership

The DuPage County Board is considering a partnership with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization, for a solar group buy program. A memorandum of understanding is under review.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, members discussed the mechanics of the program, which would provide resources to homeowners and small businesses interested in installing rooftop solar, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging upgrades, and heat pumps.

Mailings would be sent out across the county, informing residents of the program. Several board members said they would not support having the county logo or other insignias on any literature. The proposal will go back before the board on Jan. 27, once a draft of the correspondence is reviewed.

Secure entrances coming to 11 more IPSD 204 schools

For the second year in a row, 11 schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 will see secure entrances installed this summer.

This year, buildings including Kendall, Welch, White Eagle and Young elementaries, Crone, Fischer, Granger, Gregory and Still middle schools, and Metea Valley High School will undergo the work. Each project will include improvements to doors, windows, security and electronic access control.

Pepper Construction will oversee six of the renovations, while Bulley & Andrews will handle the other five, for a total cost of roughly $15.2 million.

Will County plans year-long celebration of 190th anniversary

Will County officials are planning a year-long celebration of the county’s 190th anniversary. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant recently issued an Executive Proclamation to note the achievements and impact the county has made since its establishment on Jan. 12, 1836.

Under the theme “Celebrating 190 Years of Community,” the county will partner with the Will County Historic Preservation Commission to note historic moments, sites, and milestones.

Many of the 60 local landmarks within the county will be highlighted by the Will County Executive Office in online features. This county celebration will also coincide with the nation’s 250th anniversary and the Route 66 Centennial Celebration.