St. Patrick’s Day drive sober campaign | Council chastised for no Gaza resolution | Christine Nicarico-Roy retiring

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” St. Patrick’s Day campaign

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick is partnering with Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation for a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign against impaired drivers during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Since the holiday is on a Sunday, Mendrick anticipates alcohol consumption will last during the day and throughout the weekend. The sheriff urges all party-goers to always have a plan for a sober ride home.

Officers will also be on the lookout for those not wearing seat belts, speeders, and distracted drivers.

Naperville City Council chastised after meeting for not addressing Gaza resolution

Tempers flared after the conclusion of Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, as several audience members addressed the dais for its lack of discussion on a resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Once the meeting adjourned, roughly 30 audience members started chanting “ceasefire, now,” and spoke directly to council members for nearly six minutes.

Watch the back-and-forth dialogue after Tuesday’s meeting.

In 35 years, IPEF has funded $5.3 million of Indian Prairie School District 204’s programs

It started as an offshoot organization to help fund an array of fine arts programs. But since its inception 35 years ago, the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation (IPEF) has expanded its support for district initiatives and, to date, has offered $5.3 million in funds.

Read more about IPEF’s support for IPSD204 students and programs over the years.

D203’s new software purchase to track student progress

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education voted to enter into a five-year agreement with a software platform provider to gauge student achievement across all grade levels.

The organization Panorama Education has quoted a five-year contract that totals $595,712.50 for its Student Success platform. It is designed to collect and monitor data, including interventions to boost students’ achievements throughout all grade levels.

Student Success primarily will be used in-house for educators to get an accurate picture of how individual students are performing. 45 teachers have been piloting the program this school year.

Literacy advocate Christine Nicarico-Roy retiring from Naperville’s D203

Christine Nicarico-Roy is retiring from her role at Mill Street Elementary School at the end of the year. The Naperville Central alumna spent her entire career in Naperville School District 203, teaching for nearly 36 years.

Learn more about her time with D203, and role as co-director of the Jeanine Nicarico Memorial Literacy Fund.