St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Remembering Kevin Dolan | Lucy Westlake proclamation

Naperville’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off this weekend

The West Suburban Irish is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 15.

This year’s celebration will be the largest one yet, with over 100 entries, according to parade coordinator Rich Janor.

Find out about another historic happening for this year’s parade.

Remembering Kevin Dolan, founder of Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

At the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the West Suburban Irish will pay tribute to the event’s founder, Kevin Dolan.

Dolan was a beloved member of the community known as an “ideas guy,” who left his mark with many community contributions.

Learn more about Dolan’s legacy and how he’ll be honored.

Naperville native Lucy Westlake given a DuPage proclamation

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday honored Naperville native Lucy Westlake with a proclamation as a part of its recognition of Women’s History Month.

Westlake, who graduated from Naperville North High School in December 2021, holds a number of records, including the distinction of being the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest, a record she set in May 2022.

Westlake, who attends the University of Southern California, is a public policy major and currently interning on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Conroy in her proclamation indicated she recently had the opportunity to meet Westlake while visiting the nation’s capitol.

Benet boys basketball heading to state after supersectional win

Benet Academy boys basketball held off a late rally from Quincy, winning the ISU supersectional 58-50.

The Redwings are heading to state for the fourth time since 2014 under Hall of Fame head coach Gene Heidkamp. Benet will face Evanston on Friday night at 6:00 pm in the semifinals at the University of Illinois.

Check out the highlights from the supersectional.

Mutt Madness underway at Will County Animal Protection Services

Mutt Madness is underway at the Will County Animal Protection Services, located at 22452 Cherry Hill Rd. in Joliet. The special promotion throughout March waives adoption fees for dogs six months or older.

The center is open for adoptions from Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Available dogs can be seen on the WCAPS Petfinder website. Those interested can set up an appointment by calling 815-462-5633, or by emailing adopt@willcounty.gov.

Spin, toss, catch! Naperville North’s Chinese Yo-yo Club in motion

Chinese yo-yos are whirling and twirling every week at Naperville North High School, thanks to the school’s Chinese Yo-yo Club.

The club has been in place about three years, with students perfecting their spins and catches to showcase at area performances.

Get a look at the club in action.