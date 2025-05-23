State of the City | Memorial Day observances | New riverfront music series

Naperville mayor outlines building blocks for the future in State of the City address

On Thursday, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli delivered his second State of the City address.

This year’s speech centered around the idea of building blocks, discussing how efforts from the past have paved the way for the city’s success today and how today’s efforts are building for a better future.

Take a look at some of the highlights.

Naperville honors veterans with full lineup of Memorial Day events

There’s a full slate of Memorial Day events in Naperville set for this Monday, May 26.

Those will include a number of ceremonies, along with the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Get the full rundown.

DuPage County Memorial Day Observance

DuPage County will be holding its Memorial Day observance a day early, on Sunday, May 25.

A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial, which is near the pond at the DuPage County Government Complex, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

The event will commemorate DuPage County residents killed in military conflicts. There will be a ceremonial laying of the wreath by Gold Star families as well as a weapons salute and retiring of the colors by the DuPage Honor Guard.

DuPage County offices will be closed Monday to observe Memorial Day.

A day of honor for Naperville’s fallen firefighters

It was a day of honor for Naperville’s fallen firefighters on Thursday morning as members of the city’s fire department stopped by Firemen’s Memorial Park along Jefferson Street to remember those lost in the line of duty.

Watch some of the tributes from the event.

IPSD 204 earns strong credit ratings before referendum bond sale

Credit ratings agencies gave a good review to the finances of Indian Prairie School District 204 as the district prepares to take on $151 million in new debt to fund referendum-approved improvements.

S&P Global Ratings gave the district its highest possible rating, AAA, while Moody’s Ratings scored the district Aa1. Both ratings “are a testament to our district’s sound financial stewardship and long-term planning,” Superintendent Adrian Talley said in a news release.

The district plans to conduct a bond sale in early June, resulting in a new loan of $151 million. The money will fund safety, security, and infrastructure work throughout the district.

Live music coming to the Naperville Riverwalk on summer Tuesdays

Music will fill the air in downtown Naperville on summer Tuesdays, with the debut of a new event called “River Sounds.”

Find out more about this musical add to the Riverwalk.